"It's just pocket watching" - HasanAbi confronts Trainwreckstv about the latter's earthquake charity criticism

On March 21, 2023, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" finally got together with Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" to have a discussion amid their ongoing feud. French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" also joined them on the livestream.

HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv discussed their recent controversy, which started when the latter criticized the former for his charitable contributions towards the Turkish-Syria earthquake relief fund.

HasanAbi confronted Trainwreckstv, claiming that he did not provide "genuine criticism" and was instead "pocket watching" and undermining his efforts. He remarked:

"Hold on! This is very important to address. What you're doing right now is, not genuine criticism. It's just pocket watching and also, undermining something that I did that it wasn't even supposed to..."

"I'm so tired of this": xQc during heated discussion between HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv

The entire discussion took place during xQc's livestream. At the 05:14-hour mark, the streamer played a clip in which Trainwreckstv shared his thoughts on HasanAbi's recent charitable donations to the Turkey-Syria earthquake fund.

According to Trainwreckstv, the point of showcasing the clip was to show that HasanAbi reacted to a small portion of the clip and got the "wrong idea." He added that he had no intention of "bad-mouthing" the 31-year-old.

The gambling content creator provided clarification on the matter, saying:

"The effect of what he (HasanAbi) did is the same as both possible intentions, right? So the effect is net-positive, no matter how you look at it, right? So, the effect of what you did, is a net-positive. You understand that? I want to make it very clear. I think what's being argued is, the way certain things that you do. The intention... that's being described behind your actions, right? Like, that's what I'm referring to."

Trainwreckstv also suggested that the Turkish-American streamer made more money than he pledged during the charity broadcasts:

"I think a lot of times used as a, 'Hey, look, I did this. What a great thing I did. I did this, you know, this is an example of what I preach. This, this, this.' You know? People use this is as examples of the things you've done. But in reality, a crowd-fund with a small percentage matched, especially, if we get into what you made during the entirety of those five streams, I think these are the more genuine ways to bring it up, right?"

HasanAbi responded to Trainwreckstv's thoughts, saying he sounded "like a Redditor." He then explained why he hosted a fund-raising event and revealed that he was the victim of the 1999 Turkish earthquake.

Timestamp: 05:16:15

xQc chimed in a few moments later, saying he was "tired" of the debate. He interpreted what Trainwreckstv said and commented:

"Yo! I'm going to be like, 'F**k this!' I'm so tired of this. I'm going to be the devil and f**king say it. Okay? Train meant, 'Yo, bruh! $2 million is dank! Nobody says $2 million is not dank! Thinking about Turkey, that's very sweet and it was absolutely colossal. $50k for someone like you is a f**king joke.' Hasan, it's a joke."

HasanAbi disagreed with the take and asserted that $50,000 was not a small sum of money. The discussion continued with the Los Angeles-based content creator confronting Trainwreckstv and accusing him of "pocket watching" and undermining the efforts. He added:

"You're just pocket watching and then claiming that it's actually adequate to do so because, 'You claim you're a socialist.' No! I already described to you, numerous f**king times, what socialism is. Charity is not that! Pocket watching, like a f**king blue-haired, non-binary Twitter user, anarchist. And being like, 'Why don't you give all of your money and life in a f**king wood shed!' Is not actually socialism!"

Trainwreckstv was taken aback after hearing HasanAbi's rebuttal and inquired why he used such an example. The latter replied:

"Because you sound like them. But you look like an ape. So no one thinks that you're like, exactly behaving like them. But you are doing that, Train. You got to stop!"

Fans react to the heated discussion

Several clips from the streamers' interaction went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the community thought of their debate:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamers' heated discussion (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

A reaction thread featuring the clip received over 110 comments. While one Redditor joked that HasanAbi was considering "permanently moving" to Japan, another community member claimed that the two streamers would not reconcile after the heated discussion.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes