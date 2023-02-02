"No one gives a f**k!" - Trainwreckstv calls out Twitch after seeing channels that are still allegedly promoting gambling despite the ban

During a livestream on February 1, Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" called out the platform after seeing channels that were still allegedly promoting gambling-related content despite the ban on the category.

Trainwreckstv claimed that "no one cared" about the situation while showcasing different Twitch channels broadcasting under the Slots category. He also revealed that there was another category of gambling present on the platform.

The streamer said:

"We will literally revisit this; we'll revisit this in six hours and you'll see like 15k, 6k, 4k, 4k, 3k, 2k (viewers). Like, it's crazy, bro! And no one gives a f**k!"

Trainwreckstv says he was the only one who was "transparent" while broadcasting gambling content

on Twitch

Trainwreckstv continued by demonstrating that, in addition to Slots, there was also a category called "Virtual Casino" on Twitch. He claimed that if viewers were added together, the total would be around 200,000 to 300,000.

The Iranian-American personality elaborated:

"And we're talking two separate sections, right? Two separate sections! Right? If you add them all up, every day, there's about 200,000 to 300,000 viewers! I thought it was 100k to 200k, but no! It's 200k to 300k viewers, every day! Throughout this, both sections."

He also asserted that "no one cared" about the situation and claimed that he was the "only one" who was "transparent" while broadcasting gambling content:

"No one gives a f**k! And they claimed, 'No, you're delusional. It wasn't targeted.' Which is ironic because I was the only one, if you could argue that was doing it in a transparent way, that was showing; that was giving cautions, giving the reality, losing 99% of the time and winning 1% of the time. Right?"

The Twitch clip concluded with the 32-year-old saying:

"And everyone else that actually made their arguments true, right? That they could've went after and actually had been right about, they said nothing. And they still say nothing."

Fans react to the streamer's statement

Trainwreckstv's clip was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 210 community members posting reactions.

Redditor u_yotsuna_ shared a link to a Twitch blog post that detailed the prohibition of "unsafe slots, roulette, and dice gambling sites" and commented:

According to Reddit user u/basicallyskills, the streamer was implying that the gambling ban was "one big conspiracy against him specifically":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Trainwreckstv is a popular Twitch streamer who has spent over 3,530 hours streaming in the Slots category. Last year (on December 6, 2022), the content creator unveiled Kick, a new livestreaming platform.

Interested readers who want to learn more about Kick can click here.

