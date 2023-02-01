Trainwreckstv's 5 biggest online gambling wins so far

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is no stranger to winning big on slots and gambling streams. For those unfamiliar, the content creator is known as an avid betting man and was among the few notable people who raised their voices against Twitch's decision to de-platform unlicensed gambling websites in late 2022.

With over 2.1 million followers on Twitch and a further 53K on Kick.com, a website he introduced, Trainwreckstv has undoubtedly established himself as one of the biggest streamers within the community.

This article, however, will delve into his exploits and list five such streams where he won huge cashouts.

Trainwreckstv's gambling victories in slots and sports betting

1) Creates Twitch history by claiming $22.5 million

In April 2022, Trainwreckstv wrote his name on Twitch history's pages after winning a massive sum. During the stream, the creator maxed out his slot machine, which resulted in a whopping $22.5 million win in two free spins out of his free tries.

For those wondering, he was playing the Might of Ra slots game on Stake.com. The exorbitant amount, however, surprised not only the viewers but also Tyler. Questions soon began to emerge as a result of the big win. Many comments were made regarding the authenticity of the massive coup.

Nonetheless, it remains the highest amount Tyler has managed to win in a stream.

2) Hitting $15 on slots

The second entry to this list comes in the form of a massive $15 million win. Tyler is known to grind out slot machines and gambling streams. In mid-2022, he racked up an extraordinary payout in this stream.

While streaming, the creator was seen trying out the Dork Unit slots machine game on Stake.com. After a while, he ended up trying his luck with the gifts in the game. Reacting to the win, he said:

"Finally! On a gift bro! What did I tell you about the gifts? Oh my god! Is that max? That's maxed right!"

3) Wins $13.95 million while playing slots

In a stream uploaded in March 2022, Trainwreckstv won one of his biggest gambling bouts when he claimed a whopping cashout of around $14 million.

After winning the amount, the creator reacted by exclaiming:

"We did it! We did it! Hold on, hold on! Give me something. 10x?"

Naturally, Tyler was ecstatic at the victory. He also added:

"Yes, yes, yes! Bro, it came! Oh my god! Oh f**k. Bro, that 20x would've been huge!"

4) Wins $1.5 million on FIFA World Cup bets

Those familiar with Trainwreckstv will know that the streamer not only indulges in slot machine games but also engages in sports betting. During the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022, he accurately predicted several scores, despite betting against the odds.

The matches he correctly predicted included a surprising 2-1 victory of Saudi Arabia against Argentina, the eventual winners, the draws between Denmark and Tunisia, and Mexico and Poland.

5) Wins over $700K in unlikely UEFA Champion League bets

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv gut feeling bets from last night (might cash out) gut feeling bets from last night (might cash out) https://t.co/sSl9RxNkxD

Moving on from international football to club level, Trainwreckstv's $715K win during the group stage round of the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/23 season ended up being one of his most surprising victories.

Despite having won larger amounts in the past, this one remains unique due to the surprising nature of the predictions he had made. Betting against the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City is not an easy task, especially when they are facing significantly weaker opponents. However, the streamer took the tough call, resulting in a massive win.

