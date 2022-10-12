"Might cash out"- Trainwreckstv wins over $700K in unlikely UEFA Champion League bets

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" shared a mind-boggling sports bet he won after betting against the odds in the ongoing UEFA Champions League group stage round. In the tweet, he revealed that he won an incredible $715K from a meager investment of $636.32.

Incredibly, Tyler had bet on the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Manchester City to drop points against much weaker opposition (FC Shakhtar Donetsk, SL Benfica, and FC Copenhagen, respectively).

All the aforementioned teams only managed draws in the fourth round of their respective group-stage matches, which is exactly what Trainwreckstv had bet on. After winning the bet, he tweeted:

"gut feeling bets from last night (might cash out)"

Trainwreckstv wins big in UEFA Champions League bet

In addition to betting for the three teams, Tyler also accurately predicted the scoreline between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla FC. The full-time score was 1-1, which is what the streamer had bet on.

The 31-year-old has made two further bets on tonight's UCL matches - SSC Napoli vs. Ajax Amsterdam and Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge. It remains to be seen if he will hit the bullseye in the remaining matches. According to his tweet, if the results go his way, he could win up to $2.4 million.

Betting has been a topic of great discussion over the past few weeks. After a streamer named ItsSliker was found guilty of duping people for thousands of dollars to facilitate his gambling addiction, Twitch decided to de-platform the genre from its website. However, sports betting is completely different. Users don't usually live stream their sports betting streams.

Trainwreckstv is one of the biggest gambling proponents on the purple-platform. He was among the streamers who have voiced their opinions against the decision to ban gambling on stream.

His efforts have turned out to be futile as the Amazon-owned platform responded to the huge outcry following the ItsSliker controversy by banning slot streams. Similar to Trainwreckstv, ItsSliker was known for making sports bets as well.

Fans react to Tyler's incredible win

Tyler is no stranger to winning big. However, winning big in a competition that Americans are usually not acquainted with, raised some eyebrows. Nonetheless, his unlikely win was met with a hoard of reactions. Some even suggested that the predictions were "rigged."

Here are some of them:

Trainwreckstv is not the only streamer to indulge in gambling. Popular streamers such as Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross have been known to make fully-sponsored gambling streams in the past.

