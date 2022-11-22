Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina in a shock result | FIFA World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia began their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in historic fashion, defeating Argentina 2-1 in their Group C encounter on Tuesday (22 November).

The South American team got off to an ideal start as Lionel Messi's penalty gave them the lead in the 10th minute. Argentine then had three goals ruled out due to offside as their opponents held a very high defensive line throughout the first half.

For their part, Saudi Arabia put together some promising moves but ultimately failed to manage a shot in the first 45.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews

L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶

L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶



Argentina have had THREE goals ruled out for offside in the opening 35 minutes.



Perfect high line by Saudi Arabia.



#FIFAWorldCup L̶i̶o̶n̶e̶l̶ ̶M̶e̶s̶s̶i̶L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶Argentina have had THREE goals ruled out for offside in the opening 35 minutes.Perfect high line by Saudi Arabia. L̶i̶o̶n̶e̶l̶ ̶M̶e̶s̶s̶i̶L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶L̶a̶u̶t̶a̶r̶o̶ ̶M̶a̶r̶t̶í̶n̶e̶z̶Argentina have had THREE goals ruled out for offside in the opening 35 minutes.Perfect high line by Saudi Arabia. 😉#FIFAWorldCup

However, they managed to effect a quick turnaround soon after the restart, scoring with both their shots on target to turn the game on its head. After Saleh Al Shehri leveled for the Saudis, Salem Al Dawsari scored a superb curling effort to give them a shock lead.

This was a lead that Saudi Arabia managed to hold on to thanks to a solid defensive effort, producing the first shock result of the tournament so far.

On that note, here are the player ratings from a remarkable game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Argentina Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez: 5/10

It was a mixed outing for Martinez, who conceded both the shots on target that he faced and could do little to prevent either goal. He did not have a save to make otherwise as Saudi Arabia could muster up only three shots in total.

Nahuel Molina: 4/10

Like Tagliafico on the opposite flank, Molina tended to stay back and focus on defending throughout the game. He could have reacted more swiftly in the build-up to Saudi Arabia’s second goal.

Cristian Romero: 5/10

After a fairly solid first-half showing, Romero was beaten a little too easily for Saudi Arabia’s first goal. Their second goal prompted wholesale changes from the Argentinians, with Romero among those sacrificed just before the hour mark.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◎ 0 vs.

◉ 2 vs.



AND IT HAPPENED AGAIN AS WE WERE TYPING. 🤯 This is the first time in 11 games Argentina have conceded a goal with Cristian Romero on the pitch:◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◎ 0 vs.◉ 2 vs.AND IT HAPPENED AGAIN AS WE WERE TYPING. 🤯 This is the first time in 11 games Argentina have conceded a goal with Cristian Romero on the pitch:◎ 0 vs. 🇺🇾◎ 0 vs. 🇵🇾◎ 0 vs. 🇧🇷◎ 0 vs. 🇵🇾◎ 0 vs. 🇺🇾◎ 0 vs. 🇵🇪◎ 0 vs. 🇺🇾◎ 0 vs. 🇧🇷◎ 0 vs. 🇮🇹◎ 0 vs. 🇯🇲◉ 2 vs. 🇸🇦AND IT HAPPENED AGAIN AS WE WERE TYPING. 🤯

Nicolas Otamendi: 5/10

The experienced centre-back kept things uncomplicated at the back, completing the most passes (88) and winning the most duels (9) in the game.

Nicolas Tagliafico: 5/10

Tagliafico did not get forward much in the first half but had to push up further in the second half when the game demanded it. He was taken off with about 20 minutes left to play.

Rodrigo De Paul: 5/10

De Paul’s energetic display saw him fairly prominent in both boxes, winning tackles and quickly recycling possession.

Leandro Paredes: 5/10

The deeper-lying of Argentina’s midfield duo, Paredes kept things ticking over and was tidy in possession. He was taken off in the 59th minute for a more attacking option as Argentina chased the game.

Alejandro Gomez: 4/10

Starting on the left wing, Gomez caused a few problems when on the ball but provided little end product. He was taken off shortly after Argentina went behind.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe OptaJavier @OptaJavier es el primer equipo en la historia de la Copa del Mundo en tener cuatro jugadores mayores de 34 años en su formación titular: Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María y Papu Gómez. Experiencia. 34 - Argentinaes el primer equipo en la historia de la Copa del Mundo en tener cuatro jugadores mayores de 34 años en su formación titular: Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María y Papu Gómez. Experiencia. 34 - Argentina 🇦🇷 es el primer equipo en la historia de la Copa del Mundo en tener cuatro jugadores mayores de 34 años en su formación titular: Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María y Papu Gómez. Experiencia. https://t.co/0YQ0MErjMU 34 - Argentina are the first team in World Cup history to have four players aged 34+ in their starting XI (Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María and Papu Gómez). Experience. twitter.com/OptaJavier/sta… 34 - Argentina are the first team in World Cup history to have four players aged 34+ in their starting XI (Lionel Messi, Nicolás Otamendi, Ángel Di María and Papu Gómez). Experience. twitter.com/OptaJavier/sta…

Lionel Messi: 7/10

Messi's early opener did not prove to be enough for Argentina in their game against Saudi Arabia

Seemingly partnering Martinez up top and playing through the middle instead of his customary position on the right, Messi was heavily involved in the play. He tucked away his penalty calmly and created three chances but ultimately ended up on the losing side.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Lionel Messi is the fifth player to score at four different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) after Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo. Legend. 4 - Lionel Messi is the fifth player to score at four different World Cup tournaments (2006, 2014, 2018, 2022) after Pelé, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo. Legend. https://t.co/EwEe0VOGEZ

Lautaro Martinez: 5/10

Martinez had the ball in the back of the net twice but was unable to time his runs properly and was found to be offside on both occasions. He faded in influence as the game went on.

Angel Di Maria: 5/10

Operating on the right wing, Di Maria saw plenty of the ball but was unable to produce anything of note with it. Playing right on the shoulder of his defender, a lot of Argentina’s attacks seemed to flow through him.

Substitutes:

Lisandro Martinez (Romero 59’): 5/10

Martinez replaced Romero in defence but did not have much to do in terms of defending. Much of his involvement saw him get the ball up the pitch to his attackers, which he did fairly efficiently.

Enzo Fernendez (Paredes 59’): 5/10

Kept the ball moving well after coming on but was unable to create a decisive chance for his side.

Julian Alvarez (Gomez 59’): 5/10

The Manchester City youngster looked lively after coming on but was well covered by a dogged Saudi defensive unit.

Marcos Acuna (Tagliafico 71’): 5/10

Got forward well from left back and delivered some probing crosses into the box, but to no avail.

Saudi Arabia Player Ratings

Al Owais starred for Saudi Arabia in their stunning victory over Argentina

Mohammed Al Owais: 7/10

Having been beaten early on from the penalty spot, Al Owais would have expected to be kept much busier than he actually was. He made five important saves and was quick off his line to sweep up behind his defenders when called upon.

Squawka @Squawka



One of many heroic displays for Saudi Arabia.



#FIFAWorldCup Mohammed Al Owais made five saves against Argentina, the most a goalkeeper has made in a single game so far at the 2022 World Cup.One of many heroic displays for Saudi Arabia. #KSA Mohammed Al Owais made five saves against Argentina, the most a goalkeeper has made in a single game so far at the 2022 World Cup.One of many heroic displays for Saudi Arabia. #KSA #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/DzXqg6KWYZ

Saud Abdulhamid: 6/10

Abdulhamid did not have the greatest start to the game as he gave away a penalty within the first ten minutes but got much better as the game went on. He was a willing runner up and down the flank and defended diligently as well, picking up a late booking for his troubles.

Hassan Altambakti: 7/10

The young defender was part of a solid rearguard action from the Saudis, particularly in the second half as they kept repelling Argentina time and again. Altambakti made several crucial clearances, backed up by three recoveries and an interception to help his side see out the win.

Ali Al Bulayhi: 6/10

Despite picking up a yellow for time-wasting late in the game, Al Bulayhi played an important role in keeping Messi and Co. at bay.

Yasir Al Shahrani: 7/10

Al Shahrani had his hands full dealing with the pace and trickery of Di Maria but stuck to his task manfully. He also showcased excellent energy levels and got up and down the flank throughout the game.

A nasty collision with his own goalkeeper deep in injury time saw him stretchered off late on.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most clearances (6)

◉ Most interceptions (6)

◉ Most offside traps (4)

◎ 5 x possession won

◎ 3 tackles made

◎ 3 duels won

◎ 0 x dribbled past



He put his body on the line for his country.



#FIFAWorldCup Yasir Al Shahrani's game by numbers vs. Argentina:◉ Most clearances (6)◉ Most interceptions (6)◉ Most offside traps (4)◎ 5 x possession won◎ 3 tackles made◎ 3 duels won◎ 0 x dribbled pastHe put his body on the line for his country. Yasir Al Shahrani's game by numbers vs. Argentina:◉ Most clearances (6)◉ Most interceptions (6)◉ Most offside traps (4)◎ 5 x possession won◎ 3 tackles made◎ 3 duels won◎ 0 x dribbled pastHe put his body on the line for his country.#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/rtyU12hEkq

Mohamed Kanno: 6/10

The lanky midfielder was extremely elegant and composed in possession, showing off some excellent footwork during the game.

Abdulelah Al Malki: 6/10

Al Malki was Saudi Arabia’s midfield enforcer and got stuck into tackles all over the pitch. His efforts earned him a booking in the 67th minute.

Salman Al Faraj: 4/10

The Saudi Arabia skipper was unable to get on the ball enough to impact proceedings. Hampered by an injury picked up in the first half, he was forced off just before the interval.

Firas Al Brikan: 6/10

Al Brikan was largely anonymous in the first half but stood out in the second. After setting up the equalizer early on, he regularly popped up at both ends of the field as Saudi Arabia looked to preserve their lead.

Saleh Al Shehri: 8/10

Al Shehri's goal put Saudi Arabia back on level terms

After a fairly quiet first half, Al Shehri burst into life by scoring a well-taken equalizer soon after the restart. He was taken off late in the second half as Saudi Arabia adopted more defensive tactics.

Salem Al Dawsari: 8/10

Al Dawsari (L) proved to be the matchwinner with a spectacular goal

Al Dawsari’s spectacular strike gave Saudi Arabia a shock lead that they managed to hold on to. He played his part defensively as well, tracking back when needed to keep Argentina at bay.

Substitutes:

Nawaf Al Abid (Al Faraj, 45+4’): 4/10

On as a substitute in first-half injury time, Al Abid barely had an impact on the game. He was taken off towards the end of the second half in place of more defensive reinforcements and was booked on his way off the pitch.

Sultan Al Ghanam (Al Shehri 78’): N.A.

Coming on as a late substitute, Al Ghanam could barely get involved in the game as Argentina retained the majority of the possession in their efforts to get back into it.

Abdulelah Al Amiri (Al Abid 89’): 6/10

Al Amiri hardly had enough time to make an impact on the game but made an important headed clearance off the goal line in the dying stages.

Haitham Asiri (Al Brikan 89’): N.A.

Not enough time to make an impact.

Mohammed Al Burayk (Al Shahrani 90+9’): N.A.

Not enough time to make an impact.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes