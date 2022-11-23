"What the actual f**k" - Fans left stunned as Trainwreckstv makes immaculate World Cup bets

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is no stranger when it comes to making unusually accurate bets. In a recent tweet, fans shared their reaction upon seeing the American streamer make near-flawless World Cup bets that included Tyler accurately predicting Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win against Argentina. Aside from that, Tyler also accurately predicted a goalless draw between the Denmark-Tunisia and Poland-Mexico games.

His perfect run of bets, however, ended when France won 4-1 against Australia. His bet for that match was against Les Bleus. His almost-perfect predictions were met with a host of astonishing reactions from fans. One user exclaimed:

“What the actual f**k”

Trainwreckstv wins over $1.5 million during day 3 of FIFA World Cup 2022, fans react

Winning big is not a new experience for Trainwreckstv. The Twitch star has a prolific track record of getting accurate predictions despite the odds stacked against his call. In his latest tweet, he revealed that he had made a $25K wager involving four games yesterday and he hit the bull's eye in three of them.

He shared a second tweet revealing the final result of the bets he placed. According to the numbers, he had pocketed over $1.5 million:

Despite this not being the first time Tyler has managed to win against the odds, his calls were naturally surprising to many. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the tweet:

FaZe Snip3down @Snip3down @Trainwreckstv Easy cash out, only a small difference vs what you’d lose @Trainwreckstv Easy cash out, only a small difference vs what you’d lose

Tristan @TristanGHill @Trainwreckstv for the extra 200k aint worth holding @Trainwreckstv for the extra 200k aint worth holding

NoraExplorer @N0raexplorer @Trainwreckstv This is CRAZY, whats ur predictions for tommorows matches? @Trainwreckstv This is CRAZY, whats ur predictions for tommorows matches?

JENKS🤩 @pickswithjenks @Trainwreckstv Cash out and send me 10k for my kids @Trainwreckstv Cash out and send me 10k for my kids 😂🙏

xislandgamerx @xislandgamerx @Trainwreckstv Share some of the wealth brotha 🤙🏼 @Trainwreckstv Share some of the wealth brotha 🤙🏼✅

Fellow Twitch streamer Erind "Froste" chimed in as well. He suggested that Tyler should cash out:

A content creator "Jacob" even recommended making an additional bet for Kylian Mbappe to score. For those wondering, he did score as France went on to pick up the three points:

Tyler also gave a scathing reply to one user asking him to show his losses. The creator stated that most of his streams include the harsh reality of gambling. He posted:

Not the first big football win

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv gut feeling bets from last night (might cash out) gut feeling bets from last night (might cash out) https://t.co/sSl9RxNkxD

Earlier this year, Tyler made an investment of $636 in multiple UEFA Champions League games which made him a whopping $715K. This included predicting draws in games involving big names such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG.

In May 2022, he made yet another football-related bet. This time his gambling pursuits took him to the Premier League, where he won a massive $2.6 million after making three accurate calls.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 up and running, it remains to be seen if Trainwreckstv will make any further accurate bets.

