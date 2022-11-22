Create

Twitter explodes as Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi and Argentina with 2-1 comeback win in FIFA World Cup clash

By Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
Modified Nov 22, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Saudi Arabia put an end to Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run

The world has been left shocked after Saudi Arabia earned a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar.

Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22). They went into the game at the Lusail Stadium looking to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 matches. Things, though, did not go according to plan for them.

La Albiceleste were given a chance to take the lead just 10 minutes into the game after Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box. Lionel Messi made no mistake from the resulting penalty and went on to put his team ahead.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez thought he had doubled Argentina's lead 19 minutes later. However, VAR intervened to chalk the goal off after the 25-year-old was found to be in an offside position.

The Copa America champions notably had three goals overruled due to offside in the first half. They nevertheless went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead over Saudi Arabia.

Herve Renard's men, though, made a blockbuster start to the second half, grabbing an equalizer early on. Saleh Alshehri found the back of the net for his team in the 48th minute, with Firas Al-Buraikan providing the assist.

The Green Falcons continued to push Argentina back and reaped the rewards for their efforts six minutes later. Salem Aldawsari gave his side the lead with a stunning curling shot from the edge of the box, leaving Lionel Messi and Co. shell-shocked.

La Albiceleste spent the next 50 minutes, including injury time, looking to pull level, but to no avail. They had a total of six shots on target on the afternoon but failed to find the back of the net for the second time.

Saudi Arabia ultimately managed to hold onto their one-goal lead, causing the first massive upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They also put an end to Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.

Having earned a shock win against Lionel Messi's side, the Green Falcons will now be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup. They will face Mexico and Poland in their remaining group-stage matches.

Lionel Scaloni and Co., on the other hand, will look to bounce back from their defeat when they face Mexico on Friday (November 26). They will go up against Poland in their final group-stage game on November 30.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Lionel Messi and Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup:

Man of the Match #ARGKSA https://t.co/DyoQ5Y9YWB
The linesman's arm at fulltime #ARGKSA https://t.co/8xH5s9Rd7W
Var official today #FIFAWorldCup #ARGKSA https://t.co/BiWnh8DnIr
16 - Lionel Messi scored 16 years after his first World Cup goal (v Serbia in June 2006), the largest gap between two goals by the same player in the competition. History. #ARGKSA https://t.co/uTvtXy10vq
Crazy how Saudi Arabia can play a better offside trap than Man Utd...🤭 #ARGKSA
4 World Cups, 3 decades.One Leo Messi 🇦🇷🐐. https://t.co/SPUMdpFR4R
Imagine doing this for your country!💀😂Leo Messi is something else.🐐 https://t.co/h0SKUKbxmb
@TheEuropeanLad Argentina leading 1-0 going into the second half after scoring 4 goals like: https://t.co/mBeLmsbE9c
So I went for a shower at half time and the score on the TV is broken now#ARGKSA https://t.co/Ziqlrkx5MX
Saudi Arabia to Argentina after Messi scored a penalty 😂#ARGKSA https://t.co/TGFZ8zsxDN
Lionel Messi and Argentina fans right now watching Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup! #Argentina #ARGKSA https://t.co/14OftkGmWK
BREAKING: Lionel Messi has just passed a bottle of water to Di Maria in the dressing room but the linesman had ruled it offside so it's a bottle of water to Saudi Arabia now. #ARGvsKSA #ARGKSA https://t.co/6T9FRhH0ys
Diego Maradona from heavens watching Lionel Messi and Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup! #Argentina #ARGKSA https://t.co/urNRTL6ioz
Saudi Arabia Team Right Now #Argentina #Qatar2022 #ARGKSA https://t.co/hfMDosMoy3
Argentina: looking for a strong start to this world cup. This mf : #ARGKSA #WorldCup #ksa https://t.co/KB8jbDlnyc
Argentina when they realize it's not Copa America. https://t.co/4dJU0JA93v
Argentina getting knocked out in the group stages would make me the happiest person alive.
Argentina: Messi is our Goat. Saudi Arabia : your Goat👇 https://t.co/vj9OXFoBoJ
This is the first time Argentina will concede 2 goals in a World Cup first match in 48 years. Messi is party of the record breaker. #ZebetxQatarWorldCup
Argentina are the underdogs but they have no one to tell them 🥱
No way Argentina 36 games unbeaten run going to end against Saudi Arabia. It's not happening 😭
Someone Said Argentina and Leo Messi have been hiding in South America where they can keep their unbeaten runs. Thank God, Saudi Arabia have exposed how bad there are! 😂
How we see Leo Messi of Argentina and how Saudi see him. https://t.co/GNGy1TmgfN
It's a wrap Leo Messi nation. It's 2018 all over again. We're getting pumped in the Ro16 yet again. Sigh.
SAUDI ARABIA CAME TO CRASH THE PARTY 🤯 https://t.co/XaeuzDjT5s
https://t.co/X6DiDR5Ib0
Argentina fans: We will be on fire during the world cupSaudi Arabia:👇😂 https://t.co/5VJrrViIcP
• Rejected by Ghana❌• Won the AFCON in 2012 with Zambia🏆• Won with Ivory Coast the AFCON in 2015🏆Today he has masterminded the biggest shock in World Football, his Saudi Arabia team are leading World Cup favorites Argentina 1-2 in Qatar.Build Havre Renard a statue🫡 https://t.co/wmtgr84lun
All the credit to Saudi Arabia. Leaving their heart out on the pitch.

