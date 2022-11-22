Twitter explodes as Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi and Argentina with 2-1 comeback win in FIFA World Cup clash

The world has been left shocked after Saudi Arabia earned a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar.

Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22). They went into the game at the Lusail Stadium looking to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 matches. Things, though, did not go according to plan for them.

La Albiceleste were given a chance to take the lead just 10 minutes into the game after Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box. Lionel Messi made no mistake from the resulting penalty and went on to put his team ahead.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez thought he had doubled Argentina's lead 19 minutes later. However, VAR intervened to chalk the goal off after the 25-year-old was found to be in an offside position.

The Copa America champions notably had three goals overruled due to offside in the first half. They nevertheless went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead over Saudi Arabia.

Herve Renard's men, though, made a blockbuster start to the second half, grabbing an equalizer early on. Saleh Alshehri found the back of the net for his team in the 48th minute, with Firas Al-Buraikan providing the assist.

The Green Falcons continued to push Argentina back and reaped the rewards for their efforts six minutes later. Salem Aldawsari gave his side the lead with a stunning curling shot from the edge of the box, leaving Lionel Messi and Co. shell-shocked.

La Albiceleste spent the next 50 minutes, including injury time, looking to pull level, but to no avail. They had a total of six shots on target on the afternoon but failed to find the back of the net for the second time.

Saudi Arabia ultimately managed to hold onto their one-goal lead, causing the first massive upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They also put an end to Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.

Having earned a shock win against Lionel Messi's side, the Green Falcons will now be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup. They will face Mexico and Poland in their remaining group-stage matches.

Lionel Scaloni and Co., on the other hand, will look to bounce back from their defeat when they face Mexico on Friday (November 26). They will go up against Poland in their final group-stage game on November 30.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Lionel Messi and Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup:

OptaJean @OptaJean 16 - Lionel Messi scored 16 years after his first World Cup goal (v Serbia in June 2006), the largest gap between two goals by the same player in the competition. History. #ARGKSA 16 - Lionel Messi scored 16 years after his first World Cup goal (v Serbia in June 2006), the largest gap between two goals by the same player in the competition. History. #ARGKSA https://t.co/uTvtXy10vq

Dipsomania🇳🇵 @Dipssomaniac Crazy how Saudi Arabia can play a better offside trap than Man Utd...🤭 #ARGKSA Crazy how Saudi Arabia can play a better offside trap than Man Utd...🤭 #ARGKSA

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi



One Leo Messi . 4 World Cups, 3 decades.One Leo Messi 4 World Cups, 3 decades.One Leo Messi 🇦🇷🐐. https://t.co/SPUMdpFR4R

Spina w'ibwami👞 @Spinaaaaa17



Leo Messi is something else. Imagine doing this for your country!Leo Messi is something else. Imagine doing this for your country!💀😂Leo Messi is something else.🐐 https://t.co/h0SKUKbxmb

aar7sh_jr_ @afcaarush @TheEuropeanLad Argentina leading 1-0 going into the second half after scoring 4 goals like: @TheEuropeanLad Argentina leading 1-0 going into the second half after scoring 4 goals like: https://t.co/mBeLmsbE9c

Robin Bairner @RBairner



#ARGKSA So I went for a shower at half time and the score on the TV is broken now So I went for a shower at half time and the score on the TV is broken now#ARGKSA https://t.co/Ziqlrkx5MX

Iyanu Oluwa @symply_iyanu



#ARGKSA Saudi Arabia to Argentina after Messi scored a penalty Saudi Arabia to Argentina after Messi scored a penalty 😂#ARGKSA https://t.co/TGFZ8zsxDN

Rowan Meegan @RowanMeegan #ARGKSA BREAKING: Lionel Messi has just passed a bottle of water to Di Maria in the dressing room but the linesman had ruled it offside so it's a bottle of water to Saudi Arabia now. #ARGvsKSA BREAKING: Lionel Messi has just passed a bottle of water to Di Maria in the dressing room but the linesman had ruled it offside so it's a bottle of water to Saudi Arabia now. #ARGvsKSA #ARGKSA https://t.co/6T9FRhH0ys

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9 #ARGKSA Diego Maradona from heavens watching Lionel Messi and Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup! #Argentina Diego Maradona from heavens watching Lionel Messi and Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup! #Argentina #ARGKSA https://t.co/urNRTL6ioz

Bagels213🇩🇪 @bagelstanman213 Argentina when they realize it's not Copa America. Argentina when they realize it's not Copa America. https://t.co/4dJU0JA93v

Janty @CFC_Jantyy Argentina getting knocked out in the group stages would make me the happiest person alive. Argentina getting knocked out in the group stages would make me the happiest person alive.

Troll Ghana Football @Abeku_Sarkcess



Saudi Arabia : your Goat Argentina: Messi is our Goat.Saudi Arabia : your Goat Argentina: Messi is our Goat. Saudi Arabia : your Goat👇 https://t.co/vj9OXFoBoJ

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



Messi is party of the record breaker. This is the first time Argentina will concede 2 goals in a World Cup first match in 48 years.Messi is party of the record breaker. #ZebetxQatarWorldCup This is the first time Argentina will concede 2 goals in a World Cup first match in 48 years. Messi is party of the record breaker. #ZebetxQatarWorldCup

Mayor Of Ekiti @Ekitipikin Argentina are the underdogs but they have no one to tell them 🥱 Argentina are the underdogs but they have no one to tell them 🥱

🔰DieHardUTD 🇳🇬 @UTDndahi No way Argentina 36 games unbeaten run going to end against Saudi Arabia. It's not happening No way Argentina 36 games unbeaten run going to end against Saudi Arabia. It's not happening 😭

JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Jeff_Tymer_



Thank God, Saudi Arabia have exposed how bad there are! Someone Said Argentina and Leo Messi have been hiding in South America where they can keep their unbeaten runs.Thank God, Saudi Arabia have exposed how bad there are! Someone Said Argentina and Leo Messi have been hiding in South America where they can keep their unbeaten runs. Thank God, Saudi Arabia have exposed how bad there are! 😂

Alpha Male @AlphaOkunrin How we see Leo Messi of Argentina and how Saudi see him. How we see Leo Messi of Argentina and how Saudi see him. https://t.co/GNGy1TmgfN

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi It's a wrap Leo Messi nation. It's 2018 all over again. We're getting pumped in the Ro16 yet again. Sigh. It's a wrap Leo Messi nation. It's 2018 all over again. We're getting pumped in the Ro16 yet again. Sigh.

Blue waters🇰🇪 @orone_benard

Saudi Arabia: Argentina fans: We will be on fire during the world cupSaudi Arabia: Argentina fans: We will be on fire during the world cupSaudi Arabia:👇😂 https://t.co/5VJrrViIcP

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_



• Won the AFCON in 2012 with Zambia



• Won with Ivory Coast the AFCON in 2015



Today he has masterminded the biggest shock in World Football, his Saudi Arabia team are leading World Cup favorites Argentina 1-2 in Qatar.



Build Havre Renard a statue🫡 • Rejected by Ghana• Won the AFCON in 2012 with Zambia• Won with Ivory Coast the AFCON in 2015Today he has masterminded the biggest shock in World Football, his Saudi Arabia team are leading World Cup favorites Argentina 1-2 in Qatar.Build Havre Renard a statue🫡 • Rejected by Ghana❌• Won the AFCON in 2012 with Zambia🏆• Won with Ivory Coast the AFCON in 2015🏆Today he has masterminded the biggest shock in World Football, his Saudi Arabia team are leading World Cup favorites Argentina 1-2 in Qatar.Build Havre Renard a statue🫡 https://t.co/wmtgr84lun

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad All the credit to Saudi Arabia. Leaving their heart out on the pitch. All the credit to Saudi Arabia. Leaving their heart out on the pitch.

