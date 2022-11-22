Twitter explodes as Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi and Argentina with 2-1 comeback win in FIFA World Cup clash

The world has been left shocked after Saudi Arabia earned a 2-1 victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar.
Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22). They went into the game at the Lusail Stadium looking to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 matches. Things, though, did not go according to plan for them.
La Albiceleste were given a chance to take the lead just 10 minutes into the game after Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box. Lionel Messi made no mistake from the resulting penalty and went on to put his team ahead.
Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez thought he had doubled Argentina's lead 19 minutes later. However, VAR intervened to chalk the goal off after the 25-year-old was found to be in an offside position.
The Copa America champions notably had three goals overruled due to offside in the first half. They nevertheless went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead over Saudi Arabia.
Herve Renard's men, though, made a blockbuster start to the second half, grabbing an equalizer early on. Saleh Alshehri found the back of the net for his team in the 48th minute, with Firas Al-Buraikan providing the assist.
The Green Falcons continued to push Argentina back and reaped the rewards for their efforts six minutes later. Salem Aldawsari gave his side the lead with a stunning curling shot from the edge of the box, leaving Lionel Messi and Co. shell-shocked.
La Albiceleste spent the next 50 minutes, including injury time, looking to pull level, but to no avail. They had a total of six shots on target on the afternoon but failed to find the back of the net for the second time.
Saudi Arabia ultimately managed to hold onto their one-goal lead, causing the first massive upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They also put an end to Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.
Having earned a shock win against Lionel Messi's side, the Green Falcons will now be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup. They will face Mexico and Poland in their remaining group-stage matches.
Lionel Scaloni and Co., on the other hand, will look to bounce back from their defeat when they face Mexico on Friday (November 26). They will go up against Poland in their final group-stage game on November 30.
