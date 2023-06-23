"Amazon is also an evil company": MoistCr1TiKaL goes off on Twitter about recent Kick and Twitch debate

Popular streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has weighed in on the online debate surrounding Twitch stars signing for Kick. This comes after Imane "Pokimane" recently said she would never join the Stake-backed platform. The streaming community is divided on the issue of whether it is morally right to work for a company that has roots in crypto gambling.
As a veteran content creator who is known to speak his mind, MoistCr1TiKaL has seemingly defended those criticizing streamers who joined Kick. In a Twitter reply to Ostonox, an editor associated with streamer HasanAbi, the YouTuber opined that Twitch is not so different from Kick, considering its parent company, Amazon, has also been embroiled in controversies in the past.
He wrote:
"Amazon is also an evil company with countless human rights violations and exploitation so why is it morally OK to directly convert your audience to Amazon prime subscribers for Twitch viewing benefits?"
MoistCr1TiKaL and Ostonox clash about Kick-Twitch controversy as they compare Stake and Amazon
Ostonox's original tweet was a direct comment on Pokimane's recent statement about her decision not to join Kick. The Moroccan-Canadian personality has been very vocal about gambling streams and has been debating xQc about the platform's connections to crypto-gambling as it is founded by the owners of Stake.com.
Ostonox described Kick as working for "an illegal gambling subsidiary selling out their audience," insinuating that the streaming platform's intention is to funnel more people toward the gambling website. These accusations are nothing new, with Coffeezilla tweeting out a job application for the website from LinkedIn back in December 2022 that reads:
"Kick.com is a new venture created by the founders of Easygo with new studios in Australia and Europe. Kick Gaming's vision is to be the leading content provider in the gambling industry."
MoistCr1TiKaL, however, pointed out that Amazon also advertises its services on Twitch. This is in reference to the fact that Prime members can subscribe to a channel on a monthly basis for free. He also highlighted that Stake is not explicitly advertised on Kick yet, and therefore, streamers on the platform should not be held responsible for pushing gambling on viewers:
"Twitch has Amazon advertised everywhere and incentivizes your audience to buy their services while watching you. Stake isn't advertised anywhere on Kick right now except in the gambling category so a streamer that is just doing normal gaming outside of that category never exposes their audience to Stake..."
The debate went on for a few more tweets, with Ostonox posting this in response:
MoistCr1TiKaL replied with an even longer tweet, saying Amazon and Stake are "both bad" and that he was merely pointing out the hypocrisy in the fact that one is being called out while the other isn't:
"They are both bad, this is you choosing what you believe is the lesser of the evils, which is fine but I don’t get why you’re taking a moral high ground and calling everyone else bad on the other platform since twitch is not morally good to begin with."
While MoistCr1TiKaL and Ostonox's debate has garnered quite some traction online, readers should note that Kick's co-founder Ed Craven has categorically denied all allegations that the streaming platform is about driving traffic to the crypto-gambling website Stake.