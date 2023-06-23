"Amazon is also an evil company": MoistCr1TiKaL goes off on Twitter about recent Kick and Twitch debate

Popular streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has weighed in on the online debate surrounding Twitch stars signing for Kick. This comes after Imane "Pokimane" recently said she would never join the Stake-backed platform. The streaming community is divided on the issue of whether it is morally right to work for a company that has roots in crypto gambling.

As a veteran content creator who is known to speak his mind, MoistCr1TiKaL has seemingly defended those criticizing streamers who joined Kick. In a Twitter reply to Ostonox, an editor associated with streamer HasanAbi, the YouTuber opined that Twitch is not so different from Kick, considering its parent company, Amazon, has also been embroiled in controversies in the past.

He wrote:

"Amazon is also an evil company with countless human rights violations and exploitation so why is it morally OK to directly convert your audience to Amazon prime subscribers for Twitch viewing benefits?"

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL ostonox @ostonox



Anyone who streams on Kick is working for an illegal gambling subsidiary selling out their audience for a cash grab. You are bad people, and there's a reason they're dropping millions to convert your viewers into addicts. That's not what Poki was saying but I'll say itAnyone who streams on Kick is working for an illegal gambling subsidiary selling out their audience for a cash grab. You are bad people, and there's a reason they're dropping millions to convert your viewers into addicts. twitter.com/LosPollosTV/st… That's not what Poki was saying but I'll say itAnyone who streams on Kick is working for an illegal gambling subsidiary selling out their audience for a cash grab. You are bad people, and there's a reason they're dropping millions to convert your viewers into addicts. twitter.com/LosPollosTV/st… This take is a little confusing, Amazon is also an evil company with countless human rights violations and exploitation so why is it morally OK to directly convert your audience to Amazon prime subscribers for Twitch viewing benefits? Twitch has Amazon advertised everywhere and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This take is a little confusing, Amazon is also an evil company with countless human rights violations and exploitation so why is it morally OK to directly convert your audience to Amazon prime subscribers for Twitch viewing benefits? Twitch has Amazon advertised everywhere and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

MoistCr1TiKaL and Ostonox clash about Kick-Twitch controversy as they compare Stake and Amazon

Ostonox's original tweet was a direct comment on Pokimane's recent statement about her decision not to join Kick. The Moroccan-Canadian personality has been very vocal about gambling streams and has been debating xQc about the platform's connections to crypto-gambling as it is founded by the owners of Stake.com.

Ostonox described Kick as working for "an illegal gambling subsidiary selling out their audience," insinuating that the streaming platform's intention is to funnel more people toward the gambling website. These accusations are nothing new, with Coffeezilla tweeting out a job application for the website from LinkedIn back in December 2022 that reads:

"Kick.com is a new venture created by the founders of Easygo with new studios in Australia and Europe. Kick Gaming's vision is to be the leading content provider in the gambling industry."

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Anyone need a job with Trainwrecks? Anyone need a job with Trainwrecks? https://t.co/4GoLH29Fmd

MoistCr1TiKaL, however, pointed out that Amazon also advertises its services on Twitch. This is in reference to the fact that Prime members can subscribe to a channel on a monthly basis for free. He also highlighted that Stake is not explicitly advertised on Kick yet, and therefore, streamers on the platform should not be held responsible for pushing gambling on viewers:

"Twitch has Amazon advertised everywhere and incentivizes your audience to buy their services while watching you. Stake isn't advertised anywhere on Kick right now except in the gambling category so a streamer that is just doing normal gaming outside of that category never exposes their audience to Stake..."

The debate went on for a few more tweets, with Ostonox posting this in response:

ostonox @ostonox "if the goal is to create gambling addicts then obviously it’s unforgivable."



We agree! I see Kick's owner say 'Our goal is to create gambling addicts' and go 'that's bad.'



You see it and break out the printing press to engage them in debate. Like god damn this is their ad copy "if the goal is to create gambling addicts then obviously it’s unforgivable."We agree! I see Kick's owner say 'Our goal is to create gambling addicts' and go 'that's bad.'You see it and break out the printing press to engage them in debate. Like god damn this is their ad copy https://t.co/MW8bsoDdwX

MoistCr1TiKaL replied with an even longer tweet, saying Amazon and Stake are "both bad" and that he was merely pointing out the hypocrisy in the fact that one is being called out while the other isn't:

"They are both bad, this is you choosing what you believe is the lesser of the evils, which is fine but I don’t get why you’re taking a moral high ground and calling everyone else bad on the other platform since twitch is not morally good to begin with."

Charlie @MoistCr1TiKaL ostonox @ostonox



I'm convinced, but you should tell the owners of Kick. Genuinely impressive you can put into words everything wrong with Amazon exploiting consumers and workers and in the same tweet say Stake's website is better for viewers because it "doesn't have ads."I'm convinced, but you should tell the owners of Kick. twitter.com/MoistCr1TiKaL/… Genuinely impressive you can put into words everything wrong with Amazon exploiting consumers and workers and in the same tweet say Stake's website is better for viewers because it "doesn't have ads."I'm convinced, but you should tell the owners of Kick. twitter.com/MoistCr1TiKaL/… https://t.co/xDZAbyrpFL Are you even reading my tweets? I mentioned streaming contracts in general being better for viewers so streamers don’t keep asking for their viewers’s money. They could turn off donations and subs if streaming contracts became more normalized. You aren’t actually even engaging… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Are you even reading my tweets? I mentioned streaming contracts in general being better for viewers so streamers don’t keep asking for their viewers’s money. They could turn off donations and subs if streaming contracts became more normalized. You aren’t actually even engaging… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While MoistCr1TiKaL and Ostonox's debate has garnered quite some traction online, readers should note that Kick's co-founder Ed Craven has categorically denied all allegations that the streaming platform is about driving traffic to the crypto-gambling website Stake.

Poll : 0 votes