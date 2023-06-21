"It's almost an uneducated take" - Kick co-founder Ed Craven responds to Pokimane's claims that Twitch profits from their platform

Kick co-founder Ed "Eddie" Craven has responded to popular internet personality Imane "Pokimane's" recent statements. For context, the latter went viral on June 17, 2023, after claiming that Kick uses Twitch's services. She went on to say that the Amazon-owned platform could stop providing services to its competitor at any time:

"Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don't understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch's services. And, if Twitch really wanted, they could just stop giving these services to Kick. But right now, they're just sitting back like, 'Thanks,' I guess. Honestly, I don't really care that much. Yeah. Well, AWS is Amazon and Twitch is Amazon. So, in a way, it is."

During a recent livestream, fans relayed the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's sentiments to Ed Craven. In response, the latter called it a "strange" and "uneducated" viewpoint. He elaborated:

"So, I don't know. If Pokimane recons that's true then good on Pokimane. Congratulations to her, she thinks that's a good thing. But, I think - it's, you know... it's a very strange take, in my opinion. A very strange take! I think it's almost an uneducated take, to be honest with you. I think, typically, people should avoid publicly commenting on stuff they've got no f**king clue about. But, that's just my take. Anyways."

Kick co-founder Ed Craven responds to Pokimane's sentiments, explains why the platform uses AWS

The discussion began when Ed Craven noticed a viewer mentioning Pokimane's recent take, in which she suggested that Kick uses Twitch's services, with the latter netting profits. The platform's co-founder replied:

"'Pokimane said that Twitch is making money off of Kick. And it's good Kick passes Twitch. Is it true or [unintelligible]?' (Ed Craven starts laughing) I don't know. Take that how you want, but if their record is good, then f**k it, then! So, be it."

Ed Craven then explained why Kick uses Amazon Web Services (AWS):

"Yeah, obviously, Kick, similar to pretty much every website on the internet, not everywhere, but, like, 50% of the websites on the internet utilizes Amazon Web Servers. AWS is huge, right? Everyone uses AWS. It's massive. There's no doubt about it. Kick uses AWS. Stake uses AWS. You know, Netflix uses AWS."

According to the Australian personality, AWS powers "half" of the internet. He added that it is Amazon, not Twitch, that profits from Kick since the conglomerate provides its services:

"Pretty much, half the internet uses AWS. So yeah, I guess Amazon makes money off Kick. That definitely doesn't mean Twitch makes money off Twitch. Twitch and Amazon are different companies, right? They're different entities."

Fans react to Ed Craven's response to Pokimane

Ed Craven's response to the Twitch star's take has elicited over 47 reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community said:

During a livestream earlier today, Pokimane responded to fans who asked if she would consider switching platforms to Kick if it offered her a $10 million contract. The content creator said she would not accept the deal because livestreaming on Kick would jeopardize her "morals and ethics."

