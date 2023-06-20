"Quite literally made out of thin air" - xQc responds after Twitter user calls him out for allegedly using homophobic slur

On June 20, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" responded to a Twitter controversy in which a user accused him of using a homophobic slur. According to @YourFellowArab, the streamer rose to prominence a few years ago after allegedly calling someone the F-word but still ended up signing the "biggest deal" in the history of the industry:

Twitter user @YourFellowArab's tweet, dated June 18, 2023

The user followed up by claiming that he was on xQc's side and that "cancel culture does not exist":

Arab @YourFellowArab Seems there’s a bit of confusion. I am on his side, cancel culture does not exist. W x. Seems there’s a bit of confusion. I am on his side, cancel culture does not exist. W x.

Responding to the allegations, the former Overwatch pro asserted that @YourFellowArab seemingly "made up" the entire thing. He stated:

"That's literally made up. I mean, that would be the equivalent of what we would call - actually made up. It's quite literally made out of thin air that just never happened. That, whatever."

"Oh, they misspoke" - xQc throws shade at Twitter user who accused him of using a homophobic slur five years ago

xQc was 22 minutes into his livestream when fans asked him to look at @YourFellowArab's social media post. After claiming that the user's take was "made out of thin air," the Twitch star sarcastically remarked:

"Oh, they... oh, they misspoke! Oh, my bad! Oh, wait a minute. Was that a mistake? Holy f**k! I think they misspoke! I think they... wait a minute! S**t! Oh, no! They used the wrong word! Oh, man! S**t, dude. Oh, man. My bad! They said the wrong word. S**t!"

The French-Canadian personality went on to say that whenever Twitter users' bait fails to work, they apologize and claim to have "misspoke":

"It's almost like; like, I said earlier they throw a f**king bait. And they hope that it catches. And if it does, cash in the f**king wind and the W. And if it doesn't, it's, 'Misspeaking, guys. My bad. I clicked the wrong key-bind on my keyboard.'"

Timestamp: 00:22:35

xQc then asked how many "examples" he needed to show his audience to prove his point:

"Again, how many examples of that do I have to show you to start understanding what I'm telling you about? How many?! How many f**king times do I have to show you this so that people start get to understand? How many?!"

He asserted that he never said the homophobic slur:

"I didn't say that word. That didn't happen! You can go through me for my bad takes. You can go through me for being f**king brain-dead. You can go through me for saying, 'Fat this. Fat that.' Okay? Some skits. Okay? But you're not going to f**king make s**t about me, dude! Because the reality is, I've been on my f**king absolute A-Game."

Fans react to the streamer's response

xQc's response to the Twitter controversy has elicited quite a lot of traction in the YouTube comments section. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's response

According to one viewer, being canceled by the Twitter community is a "badge of honor." Meanwhile, another fan stated that people were "getting jealous" of xQc's $100 million Kick contract.

