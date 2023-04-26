"Make an esports team called no p*ssy liberals" - Ludwig responds to Arab claiming that "blue-haired, political losers" ruined gaming

On April 25, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig confronted fellow content creator Arab on Twitter. It all started when the latter shared a video featuring Jeremy "Disguised Toast," who discussed the "bad news" surrounding some of the most popular esports organizations. Arab claimed that gaming seemingly failed when "blue-haired, politically correct losers" joined the scene:
Ludwig hit back at Arab and suggested that he should invest his money into building an esports organization in which gamers can use "slurs in peace." He remarked:
"You should make an esports team called, 'No P**sy Liberals,' where gamers can drink woke-free beer and frag and say slurs in peace, it would be so epic. Please put all of your money into it."
"The 8x ratio is wild" - Netizens react to Ludwig and Arab's social media confrontation
As mentioned earlier, Arab shared a contentious viewpoint on the gaming industry and attached a 25-second video clip. In it, Disguised Toast discussed "bad news" in the esports scene and mentioned recent layoffs at organizations such as TSM (TeamSolo Mid) and CLG (Counter Logic Gaming):
"Speaking of esports, there's a lot of bad news because CLG, they're gone! TSM, they're gone. They're (TSM) in the process of selling a lot of assets. They're pausing esports efforts. FaZe's (Clan) stock, I think it's down to $0.5, from like $20. So, 99% drop. The Guard also, I guess, fired everyone as well."
Arab followed up and stated that he was from the "first generation of gamers" who could make "real money" from playing games. He added:
"We were the first generation of gamers who could make real money from video games, it's not meant to be like sports, s**t talk is where the fun is."
As expected, Arab's divisive take gained traction, with several well-known personalities weighing in. Ludwig was one of them, with his strong response generating even more attention. Twitter user @BobIceClimber commented:
"The 8x ratio is wild."
Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" claimed Ludwig's response was the "realist thing he has ever said":
Here are some more relevant reactions:
Ludwig is a prominent figure in the streaming industry who shifted to exclusively broadcasting on YouTube in 2021. In addition to hosting flagship in-person events, the Los Angeles-based content creator is also an avid gamer. He has played Pokemon, Super Smash Bros., Valorant, Among Us, and more on his channel.