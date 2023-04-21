Disguised Toast weighs in on TenZ controversy, claims the person talking "most s**t" about Sentinels is their "social media guy"

During a livestream on April 21, 2023, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Valorant pro Tyson "TenZ." The discussion began when he highlighted the community's expectations from DSG and their newest member, Jaccob "yay," adding that the Valorant community is "ruthless."

The streamer recalled seeing negative comments about TenZ, claiming that people were "coming out of the woodwork" following the Canadian player's back-to-back professional losses. He then claimed that the person who was saying the "most s**t" about Sentinels, TenZ's team, was their "social media guy."

Sentinels @Sentinels oh god we gotta hang out with these dorks oh god we gotta hang out with these dorks https://t.co/dBJrL6L1Yk

He showcased the aforementioned tweet from April 17, 2023, and remarked:

"The guy talking the most s**t on Sentinels is literally their social media guy. Because it gets them impressions. It's like, 'Hey! This is how I'm going to, like, grow the brand.' It's like, it works. It definitely works. But I think it does spill over. It's like, 'Oh, s**t! One of the Sentintels players aren't doing good? Oh, they've been talking a lot of s**t. So, I'm going to go in on them now!'"

Disguised Toast claims there's "definitely a disconnect" between Sentinels' social media team and TenZ

At the 15-minute mark of his livestream, Disguised Toast stated that he was nervous because of the expectations from the Valorant community, especially ever since yay joined DSG. He used the recent TenZ controversy as an example and explained:

"I'm nervous because people have such high expectations. Especially with yay. Like, I feel like, if yay doesn't drop 100 bomb, people will call him washed. Because the Valorant scene, they're f**king ruthless! Like, I've been seeing all the comments about TenZ lately. It's like, whoa! TenZ is such a nice guy! He never talks s**t to anyone. And like, people are coming out of the woodworks, like, 'Yeah, TenZ, you lost a couple of games? Not feeling good? Well... now's my chance!'"

According to the former Facebook Gaming streamer, Sentinels' social media team was adding fuel to the fire amid the drama:

"TenZ is always kind of like, just kept to himself. Like... I think it doesn't help that Sentinels' social media guy is just like, constantly talking so much s**t! It's like, lil bro actually thinks he's on the team. (The streamer shows a tweet from April 17, 2023) Like, stop like this, man!"

Timestamp: 00:15:50

After speculating that the social media team was "talking s**t" to grow the brand and generate impressions, Disguised Toast claimed that there was a "disconnect" in the organization:

"It seems like, there's definitely a disconnect between the social media guy, constantly talking s**t to everyone... and like, someone like TenZ, who's like, pretty quiet."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured 35 fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamer's sentiments (Image via Jett Shorts/YouTube)

While one viewer suggested that the controversy would generate "marketing hype" for the professional esports organization, another community member praised Disguised Toast's dedication to the Valorant scene.

