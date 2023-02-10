"He's the CEO, general manager, social media manager" - Tarik talks about Disguised Toast's multi-faceted role in his Valorant team DSG

On February 10, Twitch streamer Tarik hosted a livestream to watch Jeremy "Disguised Toast's" professional Valorant esports team, DSG, play against MAD Lions during the NA Challengers Split 1.

Tarik shared his thoughts on Disguised Toast's multi-faceted role in the organization after seeing DSG's most recent tweet. He stated that Disguised Toast is not only the CEO but also the general manager, social media manager, and more.

Tarik said:

"Oh, the social media team of Disguised, oh, they're f***king hitting the spot! And by social media team, it's just Toast. He's the CEO, general manager, social media manager. He finds sponsors for the team, so he's in charge of selling stuff like that. So he's on the sales team, as well."

Tarik claims Disguised Toast is also the team's psychologist and substitute player, in addition to being the CEO

The discussion began at the two-hour mark of the livestream when fans asked Tarik to check out DSG's recent Twitter post.

The streamer burst out laughing, saying Disguised Toast's social media team was "hitting the spot." He then began listing the various roles that Disguised Toast held on his team, including CEO, General Manager, and Social Media Manager.

The Twitch star said:

"He (Disguised Toast) is also a psychologist. So if the players are going through some s**t, they can come to him for help. He also, you know, if is on-site, as an analyst as well. So if the players need, you know, any type of number-crunching done or anything like that, he provides it. Anti-stratting, s**t like that."

Timestamp: 02:04:40

Tarik claimed that Disguised Toast was also a graphics designer, as well as a substitute player for his team:

"He's also the graphics designer. He's designed their logo for all their social media stuff. He's also the sixth man, in case they need a player to step into the match. Just in case, someone's, you know, feeling off or they need like a specific strat where it's revolving around the judge."

The 26-year-old personality jokingly added that Disguised Toast was also the "water boy":

"He's also the water boy. So whenever the team is like, feeling extra thirsty or like, stuff like that. Like, he provides them food and water and, like, stuff like that. He's also their therapist. So, if you need to talk to someone, like, outside of like, all that. Like, not a psychologist, like, if they need to talk to a therapist, you can do that, too. He can be both. So he just kind of does it all."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured about a dozen reactions from fans. Here's what they had to say:

While several viewers shared lighthearted comments, one community lauded Disguised Toast, calling him a multi-talented team owner.

