"They wrote an essay on why I'm problematic" - Disguised Toast provides details about the time he was "canceled"

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" got together with former Valorant pro Tarik for a recent livestream. During the conversation, the former mentioned that he wanted to collaborate with Balenciaga, to which the latter responded with surprise, saying that Jeremy was going after the "big dogs."

Tarik then recalled that Balenciaga was embroiled in a controversy. When Disguised Toast heard this, he wanted to know if the fashion house had been "canceled."

The discussion continued, with the Hearthstone aficionado mentioning a time when the Twitter community "attempted to cancel" him:

"There was a canceling attempt, like, one year ago, though. It was like, kind of big on Twitter and these kids wrote, like, an essay on why I'm problematic."

"They go crazy, Twitter kids" - Disguised Toast talks about the community's attempt to cancel him

The discussion began when Disguised Toast stated that he was trying to collaborate with Balenciaga. Tarik swiftly responded, stating that the brand was going through controversy:

"Oh! Going for the big dogs, off the rip! Oh wait, there is some controversy with Balenciaga. I'm not entirely sure what."

The former Facebook Gaming streamer was taken aback after hearing this, wondering how a clothing brand could possibly get canceled. He stated:

"Oh, they got canceled? What did they do? A clothing brand can be canceled?"

Tarik responded, claiming that "everyone can get canceled" these days. However, there was a possibility of making a "comeback:"

"Everyone can get canceled these days. But you can come back, also is what we've learned. I feel like people have gotten quote-unquote canceled streamers. Like people thought it was the end of them. But they've like, it really wasn't."

Disguised Toast asked Tarik for some names, to which the latter turned to the Twitch chat for help, asking them to name some "canceled" streamers.

Tarik went on to say that he could get "canceled by accident," but that he didn't believe that the same thing could happen to Disguised Toast:

"Chat, give us some names! People are saying, Logan Paul. People are saying Mizkif. But I feel like, the way I would get canceled is by accident. Like, I would do something by accident and get canceled. I don't think you would get canceled. Like, what would happen in a world where you got canceled? Like, how would it go down?"

Disguised Toast speculated that he would probably get canceled after someone leaked a private message in which he made some "offensive jokes":

"I would probably be like, making a pretty like, offensive joke to my friend in private, like, in a private message and they leaked that message."

The Twitch star then took the opportunity and recalled how the Twitter community attempted to cancel him by writing an essay on how he was "problematic." The discussion concluded with Jeremy adding:

"And they were like, messaging all my friends, like, this is why you need to stop playing with Toast. Yeah, that day. They go crazy, Twitter kids."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

Disguised Toast is a 31-year-old internet personality who has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016. He currently has 2,752,055 followers and averages more than 9.3k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes