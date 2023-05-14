Devin Nash accuses Adin Ross of view-botting on his Kick channel

On May 14, 2023, former CEO of Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) and Twitch streamer Davin Nash accused Adin Ross of view-botting. The former appeared as a guest on GTA RP streamer SKACLE's broadcast, during which he claimed that he was "100%" certain that Ross view-botted his Kick channel and that "30% to 50%" of his viewers were fake.

Devin Nash gives his take on popular Kick streamers like Adin Ross view-botting channels

The 51-second clip began with Devin Nash discussing the viewership of popular streamers on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick, and mentioned Adin Ross. He claimed the latter was redirecting his viewers from another platform to his Kick channel and that he was using view bots. He said:

"Adin Ross... and come on the website that they will trickle it to other broadcasts. Even if it's not the majority, you know, 10% of 30,000 (viewers) subtracted by two, from the view-bots. And you get, like, divided by two, excuse me. And you still get a decent number of people."

SKACLE was taken aback by Nash's remark and wanted to know if he was calling the Florida native a view-botter:

"Divided by two? Are you calling him a... two-time view-botter?"

Devin Nash responded, saying he was "100%" certain Adin Ross was artificially inflating his viewership on Kick:

"Adin view-bots a 100%! Yeah! (SKACLE asks if Ross view-botted 'two times') What's two times? (SKACLE inquires if Devin Nash was saying that half of Ross' viewers were bots) I'd say 30% to 50%. 30% to 40%? Yeah, Adin is a view-botter."

The conversation on the topic concluded with the Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplayer adding:

"That's f**king crazy! But, to an average person watching, like, you can't tell. Like, chat just moves, right? (Devin Nash says yes)"

"Devin Nash pulling numbers out of his a**" - Streaming community responds to the view-botting claims

Devin Nash's claims of Adin Ross faking his viewership on Kick was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/PreparetobePlanned expressing skepticism. They commented:

"Devin Nash (is) pulling numbers out of his a** and people taking it as (a) fact, as usual."

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on Devin Nash's view-botting claims (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Meanwhile, u/iiLove_Soda cited controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon's" ongoing IRL stream from India, which has been averaging 10,000 viewers:

Here are some more reactions:

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" commented on the view-botting and "predatory gambling" situation on Kick on February 14, 2023, and stated that he was "dealing" with it.

