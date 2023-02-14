"I'm going to speak about it" - Trainwreckstv addresses view-botting and "predatory gambling" situation on Kick

Twitch sensation Tyler "Trainwreckstv" hosted a livestream on his channel on February 14, during which he addressed the issue of streamers view-botting and promoting "predatory gambling-related" content on Kick.

Tyler stated that he was looking into the issue and that he wanted to be open about what was happening on the livestreaming platform because his name was associated with it. He stated:

"I'm going to speak about it because at the end of the day, when I attach my name onto something, you know, I'm going to make sure that I'm transparent with you guys and tell you what's good, what we're working on and what we're trying to fix. So..."

Trainwreckstv calls out streamers on Kick who are allegedly faking having over 15,000 viewers on their channel

The conversation began with Trainwreckstv admitting that Kick was experiencing view-botting issues. He claimed to have been dealing with the situation and mentioned that he was getting criticized for speaking about it publicly. He stated:

"And there's this view-botting stuff. Like, you know, I'm pressing for that as well, even though I get heat for even speaking about it. Right? But that's like... that's what it is."

The Iranian-American personality stated his desire to maintain transparency, as his reputation was tied to the platform. He also called out streamers who falsely claimed to have a large audience of over 15,000 viewers in order to promote harmful gambling practices:

"I mean, it's like, bro, realistically, I'm going to keep it a buck. Right? Like... if this dude view-botted 2k to 3k viewers, I might just say, 'F**k it. I don't give a f**k.' But when you're view-botting 15 to 20 f***king thousand viewers a day to push predatory gambling stuff to the top. I don't like that!"

Trainwreckstv asserted that he would find a solution to the problem as soon as possible:

"So, I'm going to actively push to, you know, find a fix for that as soon as possible. Especially since my name is attached to it and since I am, you know, pretty much, at this moment, the face of it. So it's like... you know, it's just tough because, you know, the owners tell me the same thing. I mean, you got to find definitive proof. You know? Plausible liability."

Streaming community reacts to Trainwreckstv addressing the view-botting situation on Kick

A reaction thread featuring the clip of the content creator was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/Excast1 commenting:

One community member speculated on who Trainwreckstv was referring to in the clip:

Here are some other notable fan reactions:

Trainwreckstv is a popular streamer who is best known for his Just Chatting and gambling broadcasts. He announced joining Kick as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer on December 6, 2022.

