“Aged well”: Fans react as MrBeast wins a staggering amount of money on NFL Super Bowl winners, Kansas City Chiefs

On February 13, 2023, YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" took the internet by storm when he revealed that he made a surprise appearance in an NFL Super Bowl commercial.

Later in the day, the YouTuber shared an update on Twitter, stating that he had bet a staggering amount of money on the winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. His tweet read:

"I got $500k on the Chiefs, I hope they win."

As expected, the update went viral on the social media platform, garnering tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of fan reactions. Twitter user @Matt85762402 commented, saying:

"Aged well."

Internet goes wild as MrBeast reveals winning $500k on NFL Super Bowl winners, Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII earlier today. The thrilling football match ended with the latter winning by a score of 38 (Philadelphia Eagles [16 - 4]) to 38 (Kansas City Chiefs [17 - 3]).

Being a Kansas native, it was no surprise that Jimmy would support his hometown team. His revelation of winning $500,000 went viral on Twitter, with numerous fans weighing in on the YouTube star's wager.

Twitter user @Millions wondered if the 24-year-old personality would use the money to create more content:

According to one community member, Jimmy "donated" the massive sum to the bookies:

YouTube content creator CynizenTV expressed surprise at MrBeast rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs:

One fan was delighted to see their favorite team win the Super Bowl LVII:

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Some bits about MrBeast appearing in the Super Bowl commercial

In addition to getting a staggering amount of money, the philanthropist appeared in the official Super Bowl commercial. He announced the feature on Twitter, saying:

"I'm in a Super Bowl commercial today."

Jimmy appeared for about three seconds at the 01:05 minute mark of the advertisement. He was seen taking a picture of Diana Flores, the captain of Mexico's National Flag Football Team, who was being chased by several people.

MrBeast was heard saying:

"I missed it!"

Prominent sporting figure Joe Pompliano provided estimates for the cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, saying that it would cost around $7 million:

1967: $42,500

1970: $78,000

1975: $107,000

1980: $222,000

1985: $525,000

1990: $700,000

1995: $1.2 million

2000: $2 million

2005: $2.4 million

2010: $3 million

2015: $4.25 million

2021: $5.5 million

2022: $6.5 million

2023: $7 million



Jimmy responded to the tweet and stated:

"Crazy. If anyone wants to reach 100 million people for less than $7 million, just let me know."

MrBeast is the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube, having dethroned Felix "PewDiePie" as the platform's most-subscribed personality last year. He runs five channels, the most popular of which has 133 million subscribers and over 22.4 billion video views.

