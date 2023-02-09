Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" went live on his channel to host a short livestream on February 9. During the broadcast, fans asked the content creator when he planned to play Hogwarts Legacy, to which he responded by providing his take on the recent controversy surrounding the game.

According to Trainwreckstv, the game set in the Wizarding World appears to be "good and well-made." He then claimed that most of the content creators who seemed conflicted about the RPG were "absolute hypocrites."

The Iranian-American personality went on to say that the "hate and extreme bullying" stemmed from the communities of the "PG-13 streamers:"

"This hate and extreme bullying is coming from one place and one place only. The communities of the PG-13 streamers who have literally done nothing to stop this sort of rabid dog behavior amongst Twitch."

"Motherf***kers, you built this!" - Trainwreckstv calls out the "LA group" of streamers who "run PG-13" content

The discussion began at the 51-minute mark of his February 9 livestream, when he noticed a viewer asking when he planned to start playing Hogwarts Legacy. Trainwreckstv responded by sharing his thoughts on the game's controversy, claiming that the "conflicted" streamers were "absolute hypocrites:"

"Hogwarts. I mean, bro, I'm going to keep it a buck-fifty with you. Okay? You know... that s**t looks good! It really does look good. It looks well-made. You know, and I think one of the biggest issues in today's world is... it's not even in today's world, necessarily. I mean, most of these streamers that are conflicted are absolute hypocrites and they're plain stupid right now."

Tyler claimed that the game's issues were "cultivated" by the "same streamers:"

"The only issues that are... The only place where the issues are coming from regarding the game are the very communities that these same streamers cultivated themselves and use against other streamers."

The 32-year-old personality provided further clarity on his statement and presented two points, with the first one being:

"Let's start with this. One. Okay? You can enjoy something, right? Something can be good, that is created by someone that is bad. Do you understand? As long as you understand that and you spread that, you know, the awareness of it, and you separate the two, right? I think if done right, you can do both. Do you understand?"

The second point Trainwreckstv made was that the "hate and extreme bullying" was coming from the "PG-13 streamer" communities.

Timestamp: 00:51:45

He continued further, stating that the aforementioned streamers have attempted to hold content creators like him, Felix "xQc," and Dimitri "Greekgodx" accountable, telling them to "control" their communities:

"They've tried holding us accountable. Me, xQc, Greek for years ago. 'Control your communities. Spread a better message.' And of course, we can't control everyone. But yeah, I agree. Control communities. Spread a better message. Set standards. It's funny, as soon as they got big enough, I didn't see anyone of them doing it. Why? Because they wanted to bake the cake and eat the cake. They always wanted the win-win."

Trainwreckstv asserted that the "PG-13 streamers" use their community to "attack" other content creators:

"It's the PG-13 streamers that use this very embodiment of these communities. They use it to attack other streamers. Right? They use it when it benefits them and as soon as they realize that this thing that they've built cannot be tamed, right? And now, it's going to turn on them, they play stupid. Right?"

The conversation continued with Trainwreckstv calling out the "LA group" of streamers by saying:

"Motherf***kers, you built this! Like, what the f**k, bro? It's crazy! Names? Bro, I don't need to say names! Y'all know exactly who the group that runs Twitch's PG-13 areas are. You know that entire LA group. You know what's good? Like, stop playing dumb, trying to drama-bait with names! You know who it is! The f**k?! It's crazy!"

Fans react to Trainwreckstv calling out the "LA group" of streamers

Trainwreckstv's clip of him calling out the "PG-13" and the "LA group" of streamers was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Trainwreckstv is a prominent Twitch streamer, best known for his Just Chatting and gambling livestreams. He started broadcasting on the platform in 2016 and currently has 2,112,217 followers on his channel.

