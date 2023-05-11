Adin Ross claims his strike on HasanAbi "stands," says he'll see latter in court

On May 11, 2023, controversial streamer Adin Ross shared an update regarding his ongoing feud with Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." The content creator mentioned that he had a phone call with his attorney and claimed that HasanAbi's strike "stands." Adin went on to say that he will now see the latter in court. The Flordia native remarked:

"So, I didn't fold s**t, chat. It was miscommunication. Hasan's strike stands! I'll see you in court. Let me know right now, if you want to do it!"

Adin Ross and HasanAbi drama continues as the former reveals a lawsuit on his livestream

Adin Ross was 17 minutes into his livestream when he conversed with an individual named David. The indefinitely banned Twitch streamer asked the latter if he should announce something he did earlier that day:

"Wait, David. Should I announce to my stream what we did today? We striked, striked, striked! Hey, chat. We're on the phone with the lawyers today and uhh... yeah, let's just say we striked (struck) Hasan!"

Ross and his associate started laughing, with the Kick content creator declaring that he would now face HasanAbi in court. David threw shade at the Turkish-American personality and said:

"Sorry, buddy. That would require him (HasanAbi) being able to afford a competent lawyer. And we all know... he can't... being a f**king socialist clown."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The streamer's clip, in which he provided details about striking HasanAbi, has gained quite a lot of traction on Twitter. Some of the most relevant reactions were along these lines:

Why is Adin Ross feuding with HasanAbi?

It all started on April 24, 2023, when YouTuber Internet Anarchist claimed that Adin Ross issued a false copyright strike and stole $8,000 of their revenue. The following month (on May 1, 2023), Ross went viral after boasting about the situation, claiming that Internet Anarchist was HasanAbi's "head moderator":

"W! Chat, by the way, this is Hasan's head moderator, chat. Put a W in the chat! We stole $8,000 from him. W! He needed that, yes!"

Internet Anarchist @internetanarch Adin Ross celebrating his false claims on my content.



YouTube needs to do something to stop people like this from opening abusing the system to bully smaller creators. Adin Ross celebrating his false claims on my content.YouTube needs to do something to stop people like this from opening abusing the system to bully smaller creators. https://t.co/RwDMMExP3e

HasanAbi responded to the controversy, saying he would provide financial assistance to those who wanted to take legal action against the 22-year-old personality. The debacle gained so much attention that YouTuber The Act Man called for action from content creators whose channels were struck by Thumb Media and Cardigan:

The Act Man @TheActMan_YT ATTENTION! If you are a content creator that had a video copyright claimed by Adin Ross or iShowspeed through Thumb Media, Cardigan or something else then please reply to this with screenshots of the claim or feel free to DM me.



I must make preparations ATTENTION! If you are a content creator that had a video copyright claimed by Adin Ross or iShowspeed through Thumb Media, Cardigan or something else then please reply to this with screenshots of the claim or feel free to DM me.I must make preparations

Adin Ross eventually retracted his copyright claims against YouTubers. On May 2, HasanAbi reacted to this live on his stream and called him a "b**ch."

