YouTuber discloses losing $8,000 in revenue after Adin Ross allegedly falsely claimed their video

YouTuber Internet Anarchist, with a subscriber base exceeding 200K, recently disclosed that Adin Ross made a false claim on one of his videos. Consequently, he was deprived of the revenue generated from the video, which amounted to a sum of around $8K, which he referred to as "life-changing money." The disputed video, titled "Sneako's Horrible Response To Penguinz0," was uploaded on March 19 with over 1.5 million views.

It included a segment from Adin Ross' stream, resulting in the streamer filing a copyright claim. The video detailed the recent controversy between Sneako and Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."

However, the YouTuber contended that the clip was utilized under fair use provisions and therefore deemed the copyright claim to be unwarranted.

YouTuber calls out Adin Ross for "falsely claiming" his video

Following this, Internet Anarchist shared additional updates on the matter. In one of his posts, he disclosed the specific video that Adin claimed and affirmed that the portion of Adin's stream that he utilized was done legitimately. Expressing his disappointment with the loss, he underscored the significance of the income, describing it as "life-changing" for him. He wrote:

He also called out Adin for depriving him of the earnings from his hard work, pointing out that the latter has a gambling addiction while he is still an emerging content creator. His tweet read:

One user suggested that he should counter-sue Adin for falsely claiming the video. However, the Internet Anarchist stated that Adin has far greater resources and would win any potential legal battles:

The Internet Anarchist also disclosed the name of the third-party company that filed the claim on the video:

Here's what the internet said

In the replies, fans expressed their views on the situation and criticized Adin for outsourcing the claim to a third-party company. Several users suggested filing an appeal against the claim, which could result in restoring the video to the YouTuber. Here are some notable reactions:

Despite the copyright claim issue, the Internet Anarchist continues to upload content weekly. His videos mainly cover internet controversies related to social media and streaming.

It is currently uncertain whether the YouTuber will challenge the copyright claim. As of writing this, Adin Ross has not commented on the situation.

