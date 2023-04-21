Adin Ross collaborates with Dana White for a gambling stream, allegedly ends up losing $1 million

Kick star Adin Ross reportedly lost almost a million dollars during his latest IRL gambling stream. He was joined by none other than UFC president Dana White. The duo was seen playing blackjack at a casino table in Las Vegas.

According to a report shared by Keemstar's Drama Alert (@DramaAlert) on Twitter, Ross managed to recoup some of his losses and eventually broke even. The exact figures were not confirmed at the time of writing.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Adin Ross reportedly lost $1,000,000 gambling with Dana White last night, then after some more gambling broke even. #DramaAlert Adin Ross reportedly lost $1,000,000 gambling with Dana White last night, then after some more gambling broke even. #DramaAlert https://t.co/FfJmsa20mh

Adin Ross has previously collaborated with Dana White on a stream

Adin Ross has been among the most vocal proponents of gambling in the streaming community. Since the gambling category was banned on Twitch, he has shifted his focus to other platforms that still allow such content, like Kick.

Ross recently streamed a marathon session that lasted over 13 hours, during which he collaborated with Dana White. The pair spent nearly five hours gambling at a casino.

It's worth noting that Adin Ross has a connection to the UFC. He was present at the recently concluded UFC 287 event in Miami, Florida, which happens to be his hometown.

While some streamers use gambling or slots as content, it's important to note that they are often sponsored and do not run the same risk of losing money as regular gamblers. It's crucial for viewers to exercise caution when it comes to gambling, as it can be a dangerous activity.

Here's what the fans said

In the aftermath of Adin Ross' latest collaboration with Dana White, many online community members criticized the streamer's gambling content. Here are some tweets calling him out:

Veroodle @lilveroodle @DramaAlert Yes gambling addicts u only lose if u stop gambling @DramaAlert Yes gambling addicts u only lose if u stop gambling

Pylen @_Pylen @DramaAlert Idk why people do this if they know they gon lose @DramaAlert Idk why people do this if they know they gon lose

Despite the criticism, Ross' fans were happy with the stream, saying it was one of his best in recent memory. Here are some of the top reactions:

Manny @xmatchz @AdinUpdate one of the best streams ong @AdinUpdate one of the best streams ong

悪党 @DemonTuc @AdinUpdate This was prolly his best stream in a minute @AdinUpdate This was prolly his best stream in a minute

Bryce @bryce690 @AdinUpdate This stream was a massive W @AdinUpdate This stream was a massive W

Adin Ross currently holds the distinction of being Kick's most prominent streamer. Recently, Tyler "Trainwreckstv," co-owner of Kick, announced that Ross had secured the biggest deal ever among streamers on the platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes