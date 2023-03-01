Adin Ross reveals signing the biggest streaming deal of all time, eclipses that of Nickmercs and Ninja

Well-known internet personality and streamer Adin Ross recently made an exciting announcement on his Kick livestream. While speaking to online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), he revealed that his deal with the platform was a record-breaking one, reportedly surpassing the mega deals that were signed by other well-known streamers such as Tyler "Ninja" and Nick "Nickmercs."

When asked about this, Adin replied affirmatively, indicating that his deal was truly groundbreaking in the world of streaming. For context, Nick revealed that his Twitch deal was "life-changing" and was the biggest of all time after topping Ninja's $30 million Mixer deal.

Although an exact figure wasn't disclosed during the conversation, Adin's agreement is rumored to be worth up to $150 million, according to several reports. Nonetheless, this amount hasn't been officially verified as of yet.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess



He reportedly got more than Nickmercs, Ninja, and Shroud. Breaking: Adin Ross reveled in a interview that he signed the single biggest streaming deal of ALL TIME.He reportedly got more than Nickmercs, Ninja, and Shroud. Breaking: Adin Ross reveled in a interview that he signed the single biggest streaming deal of ALL TIME. He reportedly got more than Nickmercs, Ninja, and Shroud. 😳‼️ https://t.co/2l4ZXg8o59

What did Adin Ross say about his supposedly record-breaking streaming deal with Kick?

Kick.com, despite only launching in December 2022, has already made a lot of noise within the streaming community and has seen major names such as Adin Ross, Corinna Kopf, and Drake joining its ranks. Speaking about the mega deal, Adin stated:

"I'll just tell you straight up, I just signed the biggest streaming deal of all time of any creator as far as I know and it feels amazing. I am blessed bro, and now I just wanna take time to capitalize off that and get back to people, get back to people who are in need, and bless the f**k out of everyone I can."

Hearing this, Jake Lucky followed up by inquiring:

"You're obviously talking about your deal with Kick, you're saying your deal with Kick is the biggest streaming contract deal that you know of?"

Adin responded by stating that he wouldn't go into "specific numbers," but believes that his Kick deal is a record-breaker. Tyler "Trainwreckstv," who was also present on the call, chimed in:

"It's bigger than all those people you named."

He further elaborated by stating:

"It gets messy when it's just streaming deals 'cause there's a bundle of things in there, but what I will say is the amount is more than all those people."

How the internet reacted to this development

Responding to news of Adin Ross receiving a record-breaking deal, fans eagerly gathered on social media platforms to provide their opinions. Here are some of the most relevant reactions:

Snow @Mbappe3x @AdinUpdatess Bro where does kick get 150 m like 🥲🤣 @AdinUpdatess Bro where does kick get 150 m like 🥲🤣

ThatRedBaldGuy @pissedoffredguy @AdinUpdatess Damn, kick might actually have a chance at overtaking twitch. They’re bringing over their biggest streamers with insane contracts and offering even crazier split. Gamba streams might be the downfall of twitch lmao @AdinUpdatess Damn, kick might actually have a chance at overtaking twitch. They’re bringing over their biggest streamers with insane contracts and offering even crazier split. Gamba streams might be the downfall of twitch lmao

Larry @larryvlllanueva @AdinUpdatess Ninja kept like 30 million from mixer btw @AdinUpdatess Ninja kept like 30 million from mixer btw

dre @drevano_ @AdinUpdatess Kick got finessed, they just had to wait a week @AdinUpdatess Kick got finessed, they just had to wait a week 😭

Ari Jami @AriJami5 🏼 🏼 @AdinUpdatess Don’t know about that but he lost it since he met That Tate brothers! I just hope he can find himself and around with right peoples @AdinUpdatess Don’t know about that but he lost it since he met That Tate brothers! I just hope he can find himself and around with right peoples👍🏼🙏🏼

User_ @FilmGuyHodges @AdinUpdatess Lmfao hope not adin being the face of any platform is an L @AdinUpdatess Lmfao hope not adin being the face of any platform is an L

For those who aren't up-to-date, Adin Ross recently received a Twitch ban. While the exact reason for his indefinite suspension remains unclear, Adin criticized the purple platform, stating that it was "full of corrupt Karens." To read more about his permanent suspension, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes