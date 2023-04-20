Watch: Dana White pulls up on Adin Ross at casino, both end up playing Blackjack for hours

Adin Ross, the popular online personality and streamer, is known to be gambler. He was banned from Twitch, the streaming platform, and later signed to Kick, another platform, where he does gambling streams.

On a recent Kick stream, Ross had a very special guest. None other than UFC boss Dana White, who is also known to be big on gambling, joined Ross, and the two engaged in some gambling together.

The pair can be seen playing blackjack together.

Check out this video of Dana White and Adin Ross playing blackjack together:

On Twitter, a fanpage of Ross posted that he had lost over $1 million gambling with White, although this is yet to be confirmed.

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Streamer Adin Ross has officially lost $1,000,000 gambling with UFC owner Dana White

Ross has made it clear that he would like to have big names on his podcast. On a stream, he invited former U.S President, Donald Trump, over onto his stream as well.

Watch as Adin Ross invites former President Donald Trump:

Louis @AdinReports Adin Ross shares his message with Former president Donald Trump

Dana White has also been famously banned from a number of casinos. He has, in some instances, won too much. In a Q & A, a fan from Twitter asked White, straight up, how many casinos he had been banned from. To this, White replied:

"It's not that I'm banned from casinos, they just dont want me to play there. They won't give me the limits I want, they don't let me bet as much as I want, because they don't like to lose. The Palms has kicked me out of there twice, The Mirage, The Wym won't let me play. The only places that let me play in town are Caesar's Palace, The Bellagio and the Venetian. If you're a newcomer and you come into town, you're crazy not to play at Caesar's Palace. It's the best casino in the world."

Check out the video here:

Adin Ross has previous connections to the UFC, was seen betting at UFC 287

Adin Ross was seen at UFC 287, and later came into the limelight when it was revealed that he gave away his betting winnings to staff at the event. Ross was seen siding with Israel Adesanya and was seen octagon side interacting with both UFC boss Dana White, as well as former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Watch as Adin Ross gives his predictions for UFC 287:

Dexerto @Dexerto Adin Ross is at UFC 287



he thinks Israel Adesanya wins tonight



Adin Ross is at UFC 287 he thinks Israel Adesanya wins tonighthttps://t.co/ptJKWzKlyf

It appears that Ross is a fan of the UFC, as well as gambling. This could entail more appearances and content alongside Dana White in the future.

