Adin Ross wins $1,000 bet at UFC 287, immediately hands over money to event staff in heartwarming gesture 

The UFC might be embroiled in a betting scandal right now, but that hasn’t stopped the fans, including YouTuber Adin Ross, from wagering money during events. Ross' bet came earlier this month at UFC 287.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Ross can be seen collecting $1,000 in winnings after betting on Israel Adesanya to defeat Alex Pereira in the event’s headline bout.

Despite losing to Pereira last November, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was actually the betting favorite in the fight at Caesars Sportsbook, eventually coming in at -135. This suggests Ross bet around $1,350 dollars on him to win.

Despite his big win, the video shows a heartwarming gesture from the YouTuber. Rather than pocket the money, Ross immediately hands it to a nearby member of the event’s security staff instead.

The video also shows Ross meeting former US President Donald Trump, who was cageside with UFC president Dana White during the event, as well as heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Ross has come under fire at times for his social media content, and has been banned from Twitch on multiple occasions for various reasons.

Despite this reputation, though, his UFC 287 video seems to suggest he can be a highly generous character when given the opportunity.

What is the link between Adin Ross and Andrew Tate?

Part of the reason that YouTuber Adin Ross is so controversial is the fact that he’s shown support for another highly notorious social media star, Andrew Tate.

When the former kickboxer was arrested in Romania last December, Ross was one of the first influencers to back him, tweeting a plea to US President Joe Biden to pardon the former kickboxer:

“Na I ain’t gonna lie tho – Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew tate. Donald trump woulda been on it already. Unfortunately trump clears you sleepy joe”

Later, it emerged that Adin Ross was one of just five people authorized to visit Tate in custody, although he was later denied access to the controversial influencer by the Romanian government.

Andrew Tate is currently facing allegations of human trafficking, running an organized crime group, and rape. If he is convicted, he could be looking at 10-15 years behind bars.

