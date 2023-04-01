Adin Ross responds to "kill/them" pronouns controversy and apologizes "for absolutely f**king nothing"

Former Twitch star Adin Ross has come under scrutiny for recently saying his preferred pronouns are "kill/them." The streaming community has expressed its disapproval of his behavior, labeling the comment harmful towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite the backlash, Ross defended his comments and refused to apologize during his latest livestream on Kick. Responding to the criticism, he said:

"I apologize for absolutely f**king nothing."

Adin is wild for starting his apology like this

"Adin Ross can say whatever the f**k he says" - Streamer doubles down on his stance

Adin Ross has developed a reputation for stirring up controversy. In February 2023, he sparked outrage by tweeting that there were only two genders, a comment that many found exclusionary towards non-binary individuals.

Additionally, last year, while on a call with YourRageGaming, the streamer was heard uttering the word "f**got."

DramaAlert



Adin Ross said his pronouns are "kill/them" when talking about non-binary people. #DramaAlert Redditors are upset as a result.

These incidents have only served to highlight Ross' contentious persona and have led to concerns about his impact on online culture.

Defending his "kill/them" comment on his latest livestream, the Kick star said:

"I said something, there's a clip, if you guys wanna talk about it, there's a clip on Twitter that has been ongoing on all these blog places. Basically something I said about offending some type of group of people."

He continued:

"I just wanted, from the bottom of my heart, apologize for absolutely f**king nothing. I am Adin Ross, and Adin Ross can say whatever the f**k he says."

Here's what the internet said

Ross' controversial remarks have brought into question the role of website moderation, with Tyler "Trainwreckstv" facing criticism for not doing enough to control the content on Kick. Some also remarked that sponsors will be skeptical to approach Kick if such contentious topics continue to persist on the website.

Here's what the r/LivestreamFail subreddit had to say about the situation:

Trainwreckstv has responded to the controversy surrounding Ross' comments, initially suggesting that he would take action if the streamer failed to apologize. However, he later accused some individuals of using the situation to push their own agendas and stated that a permanent ban was not warranted. As of now, Ross remains unbanned on Kick.

