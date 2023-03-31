Trainwreckstv says Kick will "not touch" a streamer's subscription revenue, claims platforms that do so are a "result of pure greed"

On March 31, 2023, internet star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" took to Twitter to provide clarity about the revenue system on Kick. He claimed that the platform will "not touch" the streamer's monthly subscription revenue and added that it isn't a "primary driver."

Trainwreckstv went on to say that content creators have been misled and "conditioned" to believe otherwise. According to him, livestreaming platforms that take a cut from a streamer's subscription revenue are motivated by "pure greed." The 32-year-old's social media post read:

"Let’s clear something up regarding Kick. We will not touch your sub revenue. Sub revenue is not a primary revenue driver, you’ve been misled and conditioned to think otherwise on other platforms, the taking of sub revenue is the result of pure greed and/or a failed business model."

"What a huge win for creators" - Online community lauds Trainwreckstv as he explains the subscription revenue system on Kick

The Iranian-American personality's update drew plenty of attention from the online public, with several community members responding to his tweet. FNATIC-affiliated content creator Stallion stated:

"If the sub split stands as it is, this will make and break so many careers. What a huge win for creators."

Twitter user @rustygms claimed that Twitch "makes a killing" through its advertisements:

In response, Trainwreckstv revealed that Kick will also provide ad revenue to its streamers:

"The only changes in sub revenue won't be from us taking a cut, it'll be depended on the processor and what they take as a cut, i.e., Apple Store might take a higher percentage than the 5% from Stripe. So processor fees will be the only thing that cause the split to variate."

The popular Call of Duty Twitter handle, @ModernWarzone, was present in the comments section as well, responding with:

Twitter user @ProRebornYT lauded Trainwreckstv for "changing the game" for budding content creators:

However, not all reactions were positive, as Twitch streamer and YouTuber Eric "Pointcrow" claimed that people won't watch broadcasts on Kick if the platform continues to allow controversial content. He cited Adin Ross as an example, who recently expressed contentious views and referred to himself using the "kill/them" pronouns:

Twitch streamer Pointcrow responds to Trainwreckstv's tweet (Image via Twitter)

Here are some more relevant comments:

For context, Kick currently offers its content creators a 95%-5% subscription revenue split. Twitch, on the other hand, offers a 50-50 split to its streamers, which many consider to be a controversial decision. The Amazon-owned platform previously provided a 70-30 subscription split to its top-ranking personalities.

