What is Thumb Media? Agency under fire as Adin Ross and IShowSpeed get accused of copyright striking YouTubers

Thumb Media has been making headlines for months, and several YouTubers claim that they have received copyright strikes from the agency. They are seemingly targeting channels that feature clips and highlights from content creators (such as Adin Ross and Darren "IShowSpeed") and reporting them for copyright violations:
On April 30, 2023, Adin Ross garnered attention when he celebrated after issuing a DMCA strike to a YouTuber and pocketing $8,000 in ad revenue:
The situation prompted prominent internet figures, like The Act Man, to call for action from those who received claims from Thumb Media and another agency called Cardigan:
Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also weighed in and claimed that the agency was allegedly striking creators on behalf of IShowSpeed and Adin Ross. He also mentioned the latter going against Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi":
Is IShowSpeed affiliated with Thumb Media? Taking a deep dive into the controversy
Thumb Media came into the spotlight last year (in August 2022) when YouTubers claimed that they were receiving copyright claims for featuring IShowSpeed in their videos. JabroneyTV, a YouTube personality, stated that he contacted the Ohio native to confirm if he was associated with the company in any way:
Fast forward to February 5, 2023, Jabroney posted a 20-minute video to his alternate YouTube channel, Jabrangus, titled YouTube's Biggest Copyright Troll Just Outed Himself. The content creator displayed the message he received from the Google-owned platform after being struck by the agency:
"They said, 'Hi, Jabroney. A copyright owner using Content ID has claimed some material in your video. Your video is live and the visibility settings you selected remain applied to it. But it is now either being monetized by the copyright owner, or they have chosen to receive analytics about it.' It was copyrighted by DRM Protection for Cardigan Media by Aegis.tm. Claimed by Thumb Media Affiliate."
At the nine-minute mark, Jabroney revealed a private Instagram conversation someone had with the organization, in which the latter seemingly confirmed that they managed copyright on behalf of IShowSpeed:
"On July 25, someone had DM'd Thumb Media on Instagram and asked if they owned the copyright of IShowSpeed. And they replied saying, 'Yes, Thumb Media manages copyright on behalf of IShowSpeed.' And people in Speed's community wanted to know, 'Are you actually claiming all these people's videos?'"
Timestamp: 03:10
Jabroney also showcased a video in which IShowSpeed discovered a post on his subreddit where fans expressed their opinions after being targeted by the agency. The 18-year-old streamer was perplexed by the situation and remarked:
"Chat, how do I... like, chat, how do I stop this from happening? Because, like, this is not happening to me! Like, chat, how do I, like, stop this from happening?"
At the 16-minute mark, Jabroney referred to a YouTube Shorts clip in which IShowSpeed revealed that he was behind the copyright strikes:
"YouTube asks y'all to stop spamming about these emails. About the Cardigan and the Thumb Media Affiliate. That is me. Just wanted to let y'all know that. So would y'all guys, please stop. Thank y'all. Love y'all."
What did the online community have to say about the controversy?
The Act Man and Jake Lucky's social media updates went viral, and here's what the online community had to say about the situation:
Adin Ross retracted the copyright claims he filed against YouTubers on May 2, 2023. HasanAbi reacted to the news on his livestream and confirmed that the DMCA claim filed by the Florida native against him had been dropped.