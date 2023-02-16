IShowSpeed rejoices after Drake answers his video call on stream, lashes out after the rapper hangs up unexpectedly

On February 16, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" surprised his viewers by calling up Canadian rapper Drake during a livestream.

As his four-hour-long broadcast came to an end, the streamer was surprised to see the musician connect with him on Instagram. He asked his audience whether the message he received from the account was genuine.

IShowSpeed rejoiced and celebrated after discovering that the account was legitimate and had over 131 million followers. A few moments later, the two personalities connected via a video call that lasted two minutes.

However, after IShowSpeed called Drake's voice "smooth" and asked how he "played it so smooth," the rapper abruptly hung up. Seeing this, the content creator started lashing out.

"I got a lot of love for you" - Drake's message for IShowSpeed during the video call

IShowSpeed realized Drake texted him back on Instagram at the 03:35-hour mark of his livestream on February 16. He exclaimed in delight, saying:

"Drake actually texted me back! Drake texted me back! Drake! Drake texted me back! Yo! Drake texted me back! Oh my god! Drake texted me back and he followed me! Oh my god!"

After sharing a few text messages, the Ohio native video called Drake. However, the Grammy Award-winning musician didn't respond. The streamer attempted another video call, and the rapper responded this time.

IShowSpeed was overjoyed and said:

"Yo, Drake! Whats... yo, Drake, what's good, bro?! Oh my god, bro! Oh, Drake, what's up, bro? Yo, you look great right now! What's up?! Yo! You look good, bro! What's you doing right now?"

Seeing this reaction, Drake burst out laughing and said he was proud of the YouTuber:

"I'm out. I'm proud of you, boy!"

Timestamp: 03:35:30

The conversation continued, with the streamer asking the rapper whether he preferred Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi as a footballer. Drake's response was:

"Probably Rolando, to be honest. But I probably know that's not going to go well. I mean, I know it's Messi's moment right now. But for me, I've just always been a Ronaldo fan. You know? I'm like you."

The former Twitch star was delighted to hear this. Drake then added:

"I got a lot of love for you, man. Like I said, I'm proud of you. You're doing your thing. I was talking about you the other day, in the car. I was talking to Banks about you, the other day. I'm proud of you."

IShowSpeed expressed a profound liking for the musician's voice:

"Bro, your voice is so sexy. Like, how is it so smooth like that? Like, how do you play so smooth like that, bro? (call hangs up)..."

However, the call abruptly ended, prompting the content creator to exclaim:

"F**k, man! He's not going to answer the phone again, bro! I said it wrong, bro! I meant to say his voice is smooth. But I said... oh god, I said it wrong. I sold it bad."

Fans react to the streamer's interaction with Drake

A reaction thread featuring this interaction went viral on Twitter, and here's what the online community had to say:

Crazy101 @Crazy101_ @SpeedUpdates1 Crazy and he was able to talk to him without calling him by his real name like adin @SpeedUpdates1 Crazy and he was able to talk to him without calling him by his real name like adin 😂😂

Besides IShowSpeed, Drake has collaborated with prominent streamers such as Tyler "Ninja," Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross.

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" also announced the rapper as a guest on his popular podcast, the Scuffed Podcast.

