Trainwreckstv announces Drake as first guest for return of Scuffed Podcast

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has announced the return of the Scuffed Podcast and named Canadian rapper Drake as the first guest.

With over 150 episodes hosted since 2019, the podcast has had countless streamers and online personalities as guests, including MrBeast, Asmongold, xQc, and Dream. Having Drake as a guest would be a career highlight for the Twitch star, whose recent association with Kick.com, a subsidiary of Stake, has been a hot topic in the streaming world.

Trainwreckstv has had prior contact with Drake while doing a gambling stream together. They have also recently started streaming on Kick. This means that the Scuffed Podcast episode featuring Drake might happen sooner rather than later.

"Ayo, what?!?": Nickmercs, LosPollosTV, Joueykayotik, and others commend Trainwreckstv for getting Drake on Scuffed Podcast

The Scuffed Podcast is usually streamed on Twitch, with guests occupying different windows, allowing audiences to listen to the discussion live. Recorded versions have also been made available on platforms like Spotify. However, since the purple platform severely restricted gambling streams, Trainwreckstv has been streaming less and less there.

The Iranian-American personality joined Kick as a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive streamer on December 6, 2022. As a result of this partnership, he has been streaming more frequently on the relatively new platform.

The streamer has been publicly deriding Twitch for the last couple of months and even took the chance to criticize the Amazon-owned platform on one of Scuffed Podcast's more recent episodes.

Therefore, it stands to reason that Scuffed Podcast's new iteration will probably be hosted on Stake's streaming platform.

Both Trainwreckstv and Drake have close ties to Stake, with the former apparently earning hundreds of millions of dollars in sponsorship deals. As a worldwide singing sensation, the latter's partnership with Stake likely exceeds that of the streamer.

Twitter reacts to the news

Fans of the streamer were ecstatic upon finding out that Scuffed Podcast will be making a return, and the news of Drake coming on as a guest only increased their enthusiasm.

Here are some of the reactions from well-wishers and fellow streamers:

Kick and gambling streams have been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the streaming industry in recent months.

While Trainwreckstv has been singing the praises of Kick for some time now, he recently spoke out against various issues on the platform, including view botting.

