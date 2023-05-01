IShowSpeed reveals getting blocked by Lionel Messi on Instagram

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to his channel on April 30, 2023, and revealed that football legend Lionel Messi had seemingly blocked him on Instagram. The streamer claimed that the situation was "understandable." Darren showcased his social media profile and demonstrated how he could not follow or message Messi.

He then logged into his alternate Instagram account and showed he could follow and contact the Argentine star. IShowSpeed said Lionel Messi knew who he was because he had to view his profile to block him:

"This man, Messi, himself! He, bro... he got on his Instagram, right? He got on his Instagram, right? He clicked my profile. So, Messi see my... Messi seen me! He, bro, he went on my profile. He, bro, he looked at me!"

"He pressed my account!" - IShowSpeed reacts to getting blocked by Lionel Messi on Instagram

At the 17-minute mark of his livestream, iShowSpeed watched Paris Saint-Germain's loss to FC Lorient. He then mentioned getting blocked by a popular footballer on Instagram:

"Oh, yeah. Chat, guess who blocked me on Instagram? See, look. I forgot about that. Guess who blocked me on Instagram, y'all? Nah, guess who blocked me on Instagram? Nah, chat. It's a football player. And look, it od understandable. It's understandable, I'm being honest. To be fair, it is understandable."

The former Twitch streamer opened his social media profile and demonstrated what happened whenever he tried to follow or message Messi:

"This is my account, right? You look up... (the streamer opens Lionel Messi's official Instagram handle) right? Wait, everything might seem regular, right? Watch this, though (the streamer follows the footballer, however, an error message pops up, saying that the platform was 'restricting certain activities to protect community') I can't DM, right? I can't follow him, nor I can't DM him, right?"

Timestamp: 00:17:50

IShowSpeed switched to his alternate account and proved he could access things he couldn't do with his primary account. He was overjoyed when he realized Lionel Messi had to view his profile to restrict him:

"He pressed my account! He pressed my account and he put... like, restrict this account."

The Ohio native proved to his audience that only Messi restricted him, as he showed that he was able to connect with prominent sporting figures like Virat Kohli and Vinícius Júnior:

"No, bro. I'm not; no, no, no, look! And he said, 'restricted.' Hold up, wait. look! And it's only for him too! Look! Let me show y'all something. It's only for him, look. I can DM... who? Think of a player. Yeah, Virat Kohli. Let's do Virat Kohli, right? Look, I can follow him. I can DM him. I can message him, right? Vini Jr. I can follow, I can message him. Who else? Anybody? I didn't block him!"

Fans react to IShowSpeed's revelation

IShowSpeed's revelation gained a lot of attention, with over 185 fans weighing in on the streamer's clip. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest YouTube streamers, with over 16.5 million subscribers on his channel. He recently collaborated with Kai Cenat to release a song titled "Dogs."

