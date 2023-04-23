"Who's going to stop me?" - IShowSpeed in hot water after asking a waitress if she would "reproduce with him"

On April 23, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his channel to host an IRL stream. However, he landed himself in hot water during the broadcast when he asked a restaurant waitress whether she would "reproduce with him" if they were the last two people on Earth.

The waitress was taken aback by the question and said she wouldn't do it. After a few seconds of silence, the streamer remarked:

"Who's... going to stop me? Huh? Nah, never mind."

What IShowSpeed said to the waitress during IRL livestream

IShowSpeed was dining at a restaurant at the 01:38-hour mark of his livestream, titled "irl prom date stream," when he initiated a conversation with the waitress. He said:

"Can I get a... can I get a pair of deez? (Waitress asks the streamer to elaborate) Deez nuts. Yeah? Oh. Okay, all right. Can I get a... sea of deez? Sea of deez nuts around?"

Timestamp: 01:38:30

After making a few "Deez Nuts" jokes, the 18-year-old content creator asked the waitress if she would "reproduce with him" in a scenario where they're the last two people on Earth:

"Yeah, I got more. Can I get a pair of... if we're the last two people on Earth, would you reproduce with me? If we're the last two people on Earth... would you... reproduce with me?"

The waitress responded:

"No. I'm not going to do that, but the last two people are."

"I don't know why he thinks that's so funny" - Online community divided by the streamer's antics

IShowSpeed's conversation with the waitress quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 195 comments in just a few hours. Redditor u/Heyimjay321's comment drew more than 291 upvotes. They stated:

"I don't know why he thinks that's so funny. Kid needs to grow the f**k up."

Redditors sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another Reddit user, u/cgc86, speculated that the content creator would get signed with Kick after getting banned from YouTube:

Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions from the streamer-focused forum:

Redditors sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This is not the first time IShowSpeed has asked this question in a livestream. On December 12, 2021, the streamer appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' popular e-dating show, alongside TikTok personality Ashaley "Ash Kash." As they conversed, the former asked the latter a "psychological question," inquiring if she would "reproduce" with him if they were the last two people on Earth.

When Ash Kash said no, IShowSpeed started raging and asked her who would "stop him." This incident resulted in the content creator getting indefinitely banned from Twitch.

