Adin Ross confirms "mega-superstar streamer" has finally signed with Kick

During a livestream on April 19, 2023, controversial internet personality Adin Ross confirmed that a "mega-superstar streamer" had finally signed with Kick. The content creator went on to claim that everything was "locked in."

The Florida native decided not to reveal the identity of the famous streamer, as he did not wish to "ruin the hype." He added that people working at Kick are the "good guys" and that content creators who did not want to be signed to the platform are "going against" the money.

While sharing details on the situation, Ross stated:

"Oh, by the way... I swear to god, a mega-superstar streamer just signed to Kick, I think today. Y'all, somebody know who it is, bro. I swear to, like, locked the f**k in! Like, sign, sign, sign. Finalize and sign. That's all I'm going to say. I cannot f**king give a hint. Anything like that and ruin the hype and ruin the fun."

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate



Could this be Kai Cenat after getting banned from Twitch Adin Ross revealed that a Mega Superstar Streamer has just signed to Kick.Could this be Kai Cenat after getting banned from Twitch Adin Ross revealed that a Mega Superstar Streamer has just signed to Kick.Could this be Kai Cenat after getting banned from Twitch 😳👀 https://t.co/uemWhfZE4Y

"All you creators stop f**king around" - Adin Ross has a message for streamers who don't want to sign with Kick

After revealing that the "mega-superstar" streamer was signed with Kick, Adin Ross addressed content creators who were unwilling to join the Trainwreckstv-backed platform:

"But just know, all you creators stop f**king around, bro. These Kick motherf**kers are really the good guys. You guys are literally trying to go against the green. And trying to... because, you know, I get it, bro. I get it. Motherf**kers, they don't want to jump the gun!"

The indefinitely banned Twitch personality cited himself as an example, saying that he took a risk by switching platforms:

"I took the risk, chat. I took the risk! I said, 'You know what? I came to Kick when there was literally not that much.' And I really f**king... showed people that, 'Hey! You can really make this s**t happen.'"

Timestamp: 00:26:20

Ross claimed that the new signing will be announced this month and contacted Kick's co-founder, Ed "Eddie" Craven, to confirm:

"So, with that being said. The big streamer who's finally coming to Kick is... you'll find out soon. I'm pretty sure it should be this month. I'm actually going to ask Eddie right now. Hold, let me ask him right now."

Fans react to Adin Ross' reveal

The reaction thread on Twitter attracted a handful of fan reactions. While some community members suggested that the streamer was Tyler "Ninja," others stated that the "only superstars" in the industry are Kai Cenat and Felix "xQc."

fire @fire20023711 @AdinUpdate only superstars imo are xqc or kai, @AdinUpdate only superstars imo are xqc or kai,

Adin Ross teased some details about the "superstar" streamer during a livestream on March 30, 2023. He stated that the individual had previously collaborated with him on his channel. The revelation went viral, with numerous community members speculating on who the person could possibly be.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes