Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's new single Dogs has been released on YouTube with much fanfare

Popular streamers Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's new single Dogs has officially been released, and the music video has been getting a lot of love from fans. The two streamers have become some of the most popular creators on their respective platforms over the last few years, and their fans love it when the two collaborate. Each has previous singing experience with rapping, having released several songs that garnered notable popularity.

Their first song together has already crossed 500K views on YouTube within an hour. Kai Cenat announced the song's release on his Twitter account, posting a short clip to showcase the single.

AMP KAI @KaiCenat KAI X SPEED SONG OFFICIALLY OUT NOW🤯 KAI X SPEED SONG OFFICIALLY OUT NOW🤯 https://t.co/S92EztrEXD

Darren "IShowSpeed" announced it on his Instagram as a story, with a custom-made thumbnail featuring a pitbull and two streamers.

The Instagram story announcing the song (Image via Instagram)

A brief overview of Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's history of rapping

As mentioned before, Kai and Darren have risen to the very top of the streaming world after bursting onto the scene in the last couple of years, with the former winning the Streamer of the Year Award at this year's Streamer Awards and YouTube Streamys. Both attract tens of thousands of viewers to their regular streams on Twitch and YouTube.

Long-time watchers will know this, but Kai Cenat has been rapping for quite some time. The Twitch streamer has featured in many songs over the years, with one called Bustdown Rollie Avalanche with NLE Choppa, which has over 11 million views on YouTube. He has also collaborated with fellow creator Fanum titled Smoking on Fredo, which has more than a million listens on Spotify.

Fans of IShowSpeed are quite familiar with his obsession with footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo. One of the YouTuber's most popular songs is called SEWEY, commemorating the Portuguese striker's iconic celebration, which has over 30 million views on YouTube. His passion for football is also apparent in the viral song he released just before the recent Qatar World Cup called World Cup.

Apart from these, the Breakout Streamer of the Year has also released multiple rap tunes, such as Shake and Shake Pt.2, boasting almost 200 million views combined.

Fans can find Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's new song Dogs on the latter's YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes