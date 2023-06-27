"I am going anyway" - xQc asserts he will participate in the Sidemen Charity Match after Miniminter "fully welcomes" him

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has accepted and agreed to appear in the highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match 2023. This invitation came from Simon "Miniminter" (a member of the Sidemen YouTube group), who fully welcomed the French-Canadian to join the football match as the goalkeeper for the YouTube All-Stars XI team.

Previously, Josh "Zerkaa," another member and a Twitch streamer, had formally invited him. However, there have been concerns raised regarding his attendance. Reflecting on these concerns, the Juicer stated:

"I am going anyway, Miniminter. I got this. I got this. I can do it. Guys, I got this, I can do it."

xQc to play as a goalkeeper in the Sidemen Charity Match? Miniminter extends invitation

The Sidemen Charity Match 2022 attracted over 2 million peak viewership, making it one of the biggest YouTube live-streaming events. The event could become even more prominent with the potential inclusion of xQc this year.

Regarding the Juicer's participation, fellow streamer Miniminter said:

"I am basically announcing right now, xQc. He's not technically announced because we don't know if he says yes. He is fully welcome. If he wants to play, he is there. He is in goal for one of the teams. 100%. But he has to commit to it."

In response, the Canadian assured that he has not backed out of his commitments to other people's projects. He said:

"Guys, I got this. No way I said I would do it in other people's streams and projects, that I didn't do in the last. I've been doing it."

Despite his promises, the concern still remains among those involved. For instance, in September 2022, he was invited to join Blaire "QTCinderella's" Sh*tcamp event. Despite accepting, he backed out a day before the start of the event.

What the fans said

The clip of him assuring his participation has garnered a lot of comments from his fans. Here are some of the top ones:

Notable personalities like Jimmy "MrBeast" and Darren "IShowSpeed" have already been announced as part of the impressive Sidemen Charity Match 2023 lineup.

The London Stadium has been scheduled as the venue for the highly anticipated charity event, which is set to take place on September 9, 2023.

