IShowSpeed officially joins the roster for the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, fans rejoice

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been making waves in the online world lately. The popular UK YouTube group, Sidemen, has now confirmed the highly anticipated return of the streamer for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2023. With the announcement, he becomes the first big guest to be confirmed for the match.

Sidemen, in fact, took to their Twitter account to post a picture of the streamer with Cristiano Ronaldo (the latter recently met the football star) and playfully captioned it as follows:

"One of these two will be making an appearance in this year’s charity match…"

Welcome to the charity match speed 🤝

"Creating his legacy" - Sidemen's official announcement of IShowSpeed sparkes joy among fans

For those unaware, this marks IShowSpeed's second time participating in the Sidemen Charity Match. Last year, he showcased his vibrant personality and became one of the standout participants. Unfortunately, he narrowly missed scoring due to an offside call.

The official confirmation of the streamer's selection for the upcoming match has triggered a flurry of reactions from the online community. Here are some notable tweets:

How did IShowSpeed confirm his place?

IShowSpeed's participation in the upcoming Charity event was not solely attributed to his recent meeting with Ronaldo. Interestingly, earlier this month (June), fellow Sidemen member and YouTuber JJ "KSI" issued a challenge to Darren.

KSI challenged him to perform 20 keepie uppies (ball juggling) to earn a spot in the upcoming match. As fate would have it, after a few unsuccessful attempts, the determined YouTuber managed to successfully complete the task during a livestream. He then tweeted the clip to KSI and secured a spot in the event.

20 kickups do I play in the charity match now @KSI

Who else will play in the match?

As of now, only the host team Sidemen FC (comprising the seven members of the group) and IShowSpeed have been officially confirmed for the match. No other participants have been announced yet.

Last year's match featured notable figures like Jimmy "MrBeast," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Karl Jacobs, among others, making it a star-studded event. This year's match is also expected to attract a similar level of star power, so fans can expect to see an equally impressive lineup.

It's possible that notable absences from last year's event, such as Logan Paul and Jidon "JiDion," could feature in this year's event.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is set to take place in the London Stadium on September 9.

