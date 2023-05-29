Sidemen Charity Match 2023: Date, venue, and other details announced

The British YouTube group Sidemen has announced the return of their highly popular charity match for 2023 to much fanfare on social media. The content creators will be meeting once again to play football and raise money for various charities. If past events are any indication, millions of fans from around the world will be tuning in to watch their favorite online personalities go to toe-to-toe on the pitch.

The last Sidemen Charity Match happened last year in September when they won an 8-7 victory over YouTube All-Stars. Both teams boasted highly popular creators from Twitch and YouTube that certainly drew the crowds. While big names such MrBeast, Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, and IShowSpeed joined Brits like KSI, Minimeter, Niko Omilana, Chunkz, and others on the pitch, the 2023 event has yet to have its lineup revealed.

The information that has been released to the public at the moment includes the date and venue. Like last time, this year's Sidemen Charity match will be held in September, with the exact date being September 9, 2023. The venue is also getting an upgrade with them securing the London Stadium for the match. Premier League fans will recognize that the 60,000-capacity location as the home of West Ham United FC.

"Our biggest charity match yet": The Sidemen Charity Match 2023 is gearing up to be their largest event yet

Sidemen @Sidemen



We’re back



09.09.23



London Stadium



60,000 in attendance



Ticket info at Some of you may have seen it in Sidemen SundayWe’re back09.09.23London Stadium60,000 in attendanceTicket info at sidemenfc.com Some of you may have seen it in Sidemen SundayWe’re back 🎉09.09.23 London Stadium60,000 in attendanceTicket info at sidemenfc.com 🎫 https://t.co/xlnzOpFp6T

The yearly charity match hosted by the popular group is always at the forefront of any event organized by a content group. With this being the fifth iteration of the event, fans will be looking forward to an even more extravagant affair than last year and it seems that the group is primed to deliver.

The Twitter post announcing the 2023 edition of the charity match has called it their "biggest charity match yet" and it certainly looks like it. By getting Westham United FC's Stadium, KSI et al have already made a huge upgrade. Last year the venue was the Charlton Valley Stadium, which had an official capacity of less than 30,000. The new venue, London Stadium, has an official capacity that is three times that amount. Meanwhile, the ticket information is yet to be announced.

Fans and fellow content creators are certainly excited to see what the YouTubers have in store for them this September. Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

This year the charities that will be the focus of the fundraiser are the Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, both of which are focused on helping sick children, and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

As mentioned in the post, the news was first divulged on Sunday. But with the social media announcement, it is official that the Sidemen Charity Match is back.

Poll : 0 votes