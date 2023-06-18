IShowSpeed finally meets Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

After years of patience and consistent attempts, YouTuber IShowSpeed finally met his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. After graduating high school, the content creator's wish was granted, thanks to contacts with some of the legendary footballer’s family members. Speed’s fans were just as overwhelmed, and it was a wholesome moment widely appreciated on the internet. The two took photos together, and the perfect moment was captured on stream.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names to ever step on a football pitch, while IShowSpeed is a massive personality on YouTube. Following the interaction with his idol, the YouTuber also met some of the footballer's family.

IShowSpeed finally got to meet his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo

george @StokeyyG2 SPEED FINALLY MEETS RONALDO SPEED FINALLY MEETS RONALDO https://t.co/LBoMmiIcIZ

IShowSpeed's elation was apparent, as when Ronaldo got out of his car, the streamer fell to his knees in gratitude:

“Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, I’m sorry! Oh my god, Ronaldo!”

It’s no big secret that the Portuguese player is idolized by the YouTuber, with the latter's adoration being a prominent topic in his content for years.

Speed also showed Cristiano Ronaldo his tattoo of him during their encounter. Throughout their interaction, the streamer's chat exploded with “Ws” and other forms of support.

Shortly after their greetings, Ronaldo mentioned that his son intimated about the YouTuber's presence:

"My son told me that you would be here."

The two would take pictures together and chat once Speed regained his composure.

Patrick Fred Ochieng @Pato_Official07 @tlop444 @ishowspeedsui Really happy for Speed. He finally meets his idol. Those are photographs he would want to go with to the grave. @tlop444 @ishowspeedsui Really happy for Speed. He finally meets his idol. Those are photographs he would want to go with to the grave.

It was a genuinely heartwarming moment for the content creator to meet his hero. Naturally, social media also exploded with support and appreciation for this moment. Even those who weren’t fans were glad to see Speed's adulation come to fruition.

Hesh @HeshComps @ishowspeedsui Moment Ronaldo realised this is his biggest fan. @ishowspeedsui Moment Ronaldo realised this is his biggest fan. https://t.co/e8FbqeZ5WN

Twitter exploded with support for the streamer in this instance, congratulating him after the video and photos went live.

IShowSpeed has enjoyed incredible success in such a short amount of time. On top of his career in content creation, he can now claim to have met Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

Although their time together was brief, it was clear how much it meant to the YouTuber. Perhaps the two will come into contact again, but the photos of their first encounter will surely last a lifetime.

