YouTuber IShowSpeed reacts in the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Riyadh Season team against PSG

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed reacted in the stands of the King Fahd International Stadium as his idol Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the Riyadh season team against PSG in a friendly.

The Portuguese icon is making his first appearance in Saudi since joining Al Nassr earlier this month. He has already made a massive impact, scoring a contentious penalty and a typical striker's goal.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend won a spot-kick in the 32nd minute. The penalty award is up for debate after colliding with PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the Costa Rican didn't appear to have done much wrong.

However, Ronaldo stepped up and smashed the penalty home to draw the Saudi side level after his longtime rival Lionel Messi had given PSG the lead. The Portuguese forward was on the scoresheet again in the 45+6th minute. He jumped highest to head against the post before being on hand to strike home another equalizer.

IShowSpeed watched on as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a memorable double as he has tracked his hero throughout the season. Whether he will get the opportunity to meet the Al Nassr striker remains to be seen.

However, he was elated when Ronaldo struck his second in a frantic first half between the two sides. Here is how the YouTuber reacted:

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speeds reaction to Ronaldo goal Speeds reaction to Ronaldo goal ‼️ https://t.co/zHqmH6QorT

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi explains why Cristiano Ronaldo cannot join the club

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent in November when he mutually agreed with Manchester United to terminate his contract. Rumors grew over where the iconic forward would next be playing his club football.

A move to the Parc des Princes was touted as fans would have gotten the opportunity to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner line up alongside his longtime foe Lionel Messi. However, PSG didn't move for the Portuguese striker.

The club's president Al-Khelaifi explained that Christophe Galtier's side already possesses too many options in attack. He told Sky Sports:

"He's a legend, he's a star. The footballer, I admire and love him as a player and professional. A fantastic player. 37 now - he's doing amazing. But every single club wants to sign him too. The problem today for us is we have the position [filled] - his position - so it's not easy to replace the position that we have with him. It would be impossible, honestly, for us."

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG

#cristiano #PSG Every fans of Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see him at PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN...but lets see what happens next... Every fans of Cristiano Ronaldo would like to see him at PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN...but lets see what happens next...#cristiano #PSG https://t.co/F4Yaqkk4qu

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Al Nassr worth £173 million a year. He is the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Poll : 0 votes