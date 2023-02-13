IShowSpeed gets new Cristiano Ronaldo boots from Nike, narrowly avoids accident on stream after adding milk to deep fryer

YouTube sensation Darren IShowSpeed showed off the recently released Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 6 boot by Cristiano Ronaldo on today, February 13's stream. He was also doing try out a bit of cooking and had quite the mishap, forced to end the broadcast after he added milk to a deep fryer.

A well-known Ronaldo fanatic, Darren was quite excited to get the boots and was smiling from ear-to-ear as he showed the brand new item to his viewers, who were equally hyped. After finding the CR7 initials inscribed in the shoes, he could barely contain himself from shouting:

"We got CR7 boots! We got some CR7 boots. W Nike in the chat."

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed Gets Unreleased Ronaldo Boots Speed Gets Unreleased Ronaldo Boots 👀 https://t.co/fBjqBnCEvz

"Again?": Fans react as IShowSpeed has a cooking accident on stream after adding milk to boiling oil

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed Almost Lights Up His House On Fire Speed Almost Lights Up His House On Fire 💀 https://t.co/43HqvRiriQ

The Nike football boots by Cristiano Ronaldo were not the only memorable moment from IShowSpeed's stream today as he was also cooking some fries with a deep fryer in his room.

Keeping in mind that the 18-year-old is known for his over-the-top and carefree streams, it was not out of the ordinary when he agreed with certain people in the audience asking him to add milk to the fryer, while he was making some corndogs.

The first attempt was not that explosive. However, towards the two-hour-and-ten-minute mark of the stream, he added a bunch of milk to the fryer after waiting for the latest batch to cook for a while. Before doing so he proclaimed:

"Alright bro, I guess we gotta do.... Go back to the math man. Like I said, you want your food to cook faster? Just add a little milk to it, almond milk. Matter of fact, it don't matter what it is - dairy, almonds, add a little milk to it. Now, Wallah, watch this."

Timestamp 2:09:55

Soon after adding a lot of milk, IShowSpeed realized his mistake and started shouting as the oil bubbled and overflowed the container.

"Oh whoa, whoa, whoa... Goddammit, whoa goddammit!"

In the confusion afterwards, the streamer started jumping around and the camera fell to its side as he exclaimed in horror at what had just happened. The camera eventually turned off, ending the stream:

"No, no! Chill chill, no. I'm dead, I'm dead, I'm dead."

Twitter reactions to IShowSpeed's stream moments

The fact that the streamer managed to get the brand new Cristiano Ronaldo Nike boots got many of his fans hyped. Some even sounded jealous of him because they are yet to be made available in many other places.

Fans had quite a field day with the clip of him adding milk and losing control of the deep fryer. Many pointed out htat this is not the first time that the Ohio-native had almost burned down his house. For those unaware, this is a reference to cracking firecrackers in his room on stream, which fortunately did not do much damage.

Here are a few reactions to the mik incident from Twitter:

IShowSpeed went viral quite a few times last year. His meteoric rise has not been without controversy either, and here are five times he was in the news in 2022.

