“He’s back” - IShowSpeed rejoices as Ronaldo bags 4 goals in a match for Al-Nassr FC

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is known not to hold back when showing off his support for Saudi Arabia's newest footballing acquisition Cristiano Ronaldo. The streamer went live at the right time as the Portuguese forward went on to bag four goals in his team's league match against Al-Wehda yesterday. Naturally, the news left Darren in an ecstatic state.

The match took place four days after Ronaldo turned 38. Scoring four goals in any match is a rare feat. Seeing the former Manchester United man score a quartet was enough to spur a reaction from the Ohio-born streamer. In response, the 18-year-old exclaimed:

"He's back!"

"Yo chat, Ronaldo's back" - IShowSpeed shares thoughts after Al-Nassr's number seven bags four

As things stand, it appears that Ronaldo may have his mojo back. With his latest quartet of goals, Cristiano saw his league tally move beyond the 500th mark, a feat that has been achieved by only four other players (Pele with 604, Romario with 544, Josef Bican with 518, and Ferenc Puskas with 514).

After a strenuous first half of the season and the subsequent soul-crushing exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022, CR7's purple patch has certainly left many of his fans, including IShowSpeed, rejoicing.

Seeing the first of his four goals, the streamer said:

"Seen that goal, already seen that goal."

(Timestamp: 02:16:28)

Seeing the second one, he let out an emphatic cheer before shouting his name. However, the third goal, a penalty kick in the 53rd minute of the match, did not spur any reaction from the streamer as he believes that scoring from the spot was a significantly lesser accomplishment.

The fourth and final goal nonetheless did prompt IShowSpeed to express his joy. Seeing the number seven score off a rebound, the streamer took a subtle dig at Manchester City's Erling Haaland:

"He's back. He's back. Yo chat, Ronaldo's back. Ronaldo's freaking back. He scored four goals in one goddamn game. And chat, they're not tap-ins like Haaland, nothing but speed and versatility. My GOAT is back. My GOAT is back I'm sorry, that's it."

Fans react to the clip

Seeing IShowSpeed react to Ronaldo's goals is always among the most fascinating spectacles for his fans. His latest clip, after Cristiano scored four goals, spurred a lot of responses from the streaming community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their thoughts as streamer reacts to Ronaldo's hattrick (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

For those wondering, Ronaldo will be back again next Friday (February 17) as Al-Nassr FC (1st) takes on Al-Taawoun FC (5th).

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes