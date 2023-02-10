"Great feeling" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring four goals for Al Nassr in win over Al Wehda

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo crossed the 500 league goals landmark with four goals against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese has now scored five goals in four appearances for his new club.

Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia after falling out with Manchester United following an explosive interview with TV personality Piers Morgan. His contract at Old Trafford was terminated with mutual consent as a result and he joined Al Nassr in a world-record deal which made him the best-paid footballer on the planet.

While he couldn't find the net in his first couple of competitive appearances for the Saudi club, he has now scored in consecutive matches. He scored four past a hapless Al Wehda side with two goals coming in each half.

After the match, Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate crossing the 500-league goal mark while celebrating the first hat-trick for his new side. He posted a series of photos from the match with the caption:

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!"

Here's the Portuguese talisman's post:

Ronaldo has now scored 503 league goals in his club career, five of which have come for Al Nassr. He scored 311 goals for Real Madrid, 103 for Manchester United, 81 for Juventus and three for Sporting CP.

Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals help Al Nassr strengthen its top spot in Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr held on to their top spot in the Saudi Pro League with the 4-0 win over Al Wehda. Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four goals in a match that strengthened their hold on the top spot in the league table.

They now have 37 points in 16 matches and are level on points with second-placed Al Shabab and have a match in hand as well. However, it's third-placed Al Ittihad who could trouble the Portuguese forward's side. They have two matches in hand over Al Nassr and are just three points behind.

It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo can lead his new side to the league title and earn them an AFC Champions League spot.

Poll : 0 votes