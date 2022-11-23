"Can't believe Ronaldo is gone": IShowSpeed's heartfelt tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United goes viral

Darren "IShowSpeed" expressed his feelings about the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's immediate departure from Manchester United. His response has gone viral on Twitter, accruing over 50,000 likes within the hour of it being posted.

Darren is a known fan whose obsession with the Portuguese football star is a well-documented phenomenon, with him having released songs to express his admiration. The track titled Ronaldo [SEWEY] was posted on YouTube back in June and has since gotten over 25 million views.

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i can’t believe ronaldo is gone i can’t believe ronaldo is gone💔

IShowSpeed's community reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United

After the infamous interview with Piers Morgan, almost everyone thought that Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford was numbered. As it turns out, the official Manchester United Twitter page posted a confirmation just hours ago about the footballing legend leaving the club with immediate effect.

Manchester United @ManUtd



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.



#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC

As the football community as a whole reacted to the news, IShowSpeed was among the many internet personalities to express grief at the prospect.

Despite being from the United States of America, the YouTuber has a major interest in football and is an ardent fan of the erstwhile Man United striker. So much so that he traveled to the UK last month to watch him play.

Football Daily @footballdaily iShowSpeed has flown from America to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and he's not in the squad 🤣 iShowSpeed has flown from America to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and he's not in the squad 🤣 https://t.co/DpzfdRnTtn

When Ronaldo was not included in the list for the Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa, the streamer was heartbroken and was even mentioned by the commentators for the same:

"Now, the YouTuber IShowSpeed is here. Got nearly 13 million subscribers. He's just tweeted he has flown in from America to watch Cristiano Ronaldo. He's ill, and doesn't play."

He also went to the subsequent Premier League match against Fulham but the footballer was a no-show there as well. The streamer has also replied to Ronaldo's own tweet on the matter, confident that he will find a new club and assuring him that fans are with him no matter what:

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @Cristiano ronaldo this hirts i just wanna lert ypu lnow i love ypu and keep you head yup you will find a new culb for you cheers love u babe @Cristiano ronaldo this hirts i just wanna lert ypu lnow i love ypu and keep you head yup you will find a new culb for you cheers love u babe

His community reacted in much the same way as him, with many extending their support to the player and the decision while others have already started predicting where the footballing star will end up:

Juice - The - Kid 15 @Daoga7 @ishowspeedsui It’s better for him to leave Man United, he’s benched every game . One of the best in the world and @TenHag is benching him while he should be in the main 11. He doesn’t deserve any of that so it’s better he leaves happily. @ishowspeedsui It’s better for him to leave Man United, he’s benched every game . One of the best in the world and @TenHag is benching him while he should be in the main 11. He doesn’t deserve any of that so it’s better he leaves happily.

One fan shared the very first time that IShowSpeed talked about Ronaldo on stream. The clip shows the streamer playing Fortnite when an audience member asks him about his favorite footballer. He replied with:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, sui! Simple as that bro."

IShowSpeed's meteoric rise as a YouTube streamer has made him quite popular even in the footballing world. His pre-match interview with Sky Sports reporter Geoff Shreeves before the Manchester United Fulham clash was widely publicized online. However, the sports channel decided to take everything down due to his past controversies.

For a full breakdown of how Sky Sports canceled the streamer, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes