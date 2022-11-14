"Where's Ronaldo!!": IShowSpeed's hilarious interaction with Geoff Shreeves before Manchester United-Fulham clash goes viral

Darren "IShowSpeed" was once again trying his luck, hoping to witness his idol Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's Premier League matchup against Fulham, when he met Sky Sports football reporter Geoff Shreeves. The duo's unlikely on-screen combination was an instant hit among the audience, as clips of their interaction started being circulated on the internet.

As a sports analyst, as well as the iconic commentary voice from the FIFA series, Shreeves is quite a popular figure in the British football scene. The YouTuber was quite pleased to be reading the Fulham and Manchester United lineups for the day with him. However, Ronaldo's exclusion from the squad had quite the effect on IShowSpeed, who sank to the ground, crying:

"Where's Ronaldo!! Where is he, man?"

Geoff Shreeves consoles IShowSpeed and assures him he will surely meet Cristiano Ronaldo next time

This was the second time in a span of a few days that the YouTuber missed the chance to watch his favorite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, live for the first time. He flew in from America last Friday to attend the Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Carabao Cup match at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, Ronaldo didn't play that game either.

IShowSpeed's interaction with Geoff Shreeves was quite a memorable one. The Ohio native tried to read the lineup for the game and ended up hilariously mispronouncing some of the players' names, which were promptly corrected by Shreeves. But first, the FIFA gamer wanted something specific from him.

Speed wanted Shreeves to deliver injury news the way he does in the football gaming series. The latter obliged the YouTuber with a line, saying:

"Look, I know you've got a knee injury but you are a tough cookie, and I know you can carry on."

Only after this was the content creator asked to read the lineups. After somehow reading the Fulham and Manchester United players' names, he realized that Cristiano Ronaldo's name was missing:

"Hold on wait, I just read the whole Man United lineup."

When the content creator had a mini meltdown, Geoff Shreeves tried to console him. After giving the Ohio native a hug, he told the streamer:

"Hey, listen. That's twice a week. Third time lucky. You'll meet him next time, third time lucky."

IShowSpeed had a last wish and asked the reporter to use his iconic voice from FIFA to mock-announce that Ronaldo was, in fact, playing against Fulham. After stumbling through it once, Geoff Shreeves announced:

"We have some late breaking team news, Cristiano Ronald... even I messed that up. We have some late-breaking team news, Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't expected to be here today. But apparently, he has risen above his sickbed just because IShowSpeed..."

Fan reactions

Fans of football and IShowSpeed had quite a variety of responses to the clip. Here are some of the reactions:

One of the top YouTube content creators in the streaming landscape today, IShowSpeed is known for making videos surrounding football. This includes the recent track he made for the World Cup — which Rio Ferdinand liked — and his visible love for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The streamer's FIFA content is also pretty popular, and his fans can't seem to get enough of him mispronouncing football players' names like in the video above.

