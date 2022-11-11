"This is my official World Cup song" - Rio Ferdinand Facetimes IShowSpeed, gives his take on the latter's song

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand was impressed after hearing Darren "IShowSpeed's" latest song World Cup. The track was released last week on his official YouTube channel and has already amassed over 11 million views in less than seven days of its release.

Darren is currently in Manchester. He was amongst the attendees at Old Trafford during Manchester United's EFL Cup fixture against Aston Villa, which they won 4-2. While in town, Darren had the opportunity to interact with Ferdinand.

The single has his signature offbeat lyrics and occasional "barking," which the former centre-back found appealing during their Facetime call yesterday. He said:

"This is my official World Cup song."

"You not feeling Messi?" - Rio Ferdinand reacts to IShowSpeed's World Cup song

IShowSpeed has quickly risen among the ranks to become one of the most famous faces within the football community. Being a staunch supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo, he repeatedly dissed Lionel Messi in his latest song.

Regardless of how wacky the lyrics may be, they left a good impression on Rio Ferdinand. Some of the notable lines from the track dissing Messi went:

"Messi, he finna what?... Messi, you what to what?... Messi, you 'bout to huh, huh?"

SPORTbible @sportbible Rio Ferdinand reacting to @ishowspeedsui ’s new song with him on FaceTime is absolute gold 🤣 Rio Ferdinand reacting to @ishowspeedsui’s new song with him on FaceTime is absolute gold 🤣 https://t.co/V5DmWOoSux

An intrigued Rio proceeded to ask the reason behind the diss. He inquired:

"You not feeling Messi?"

IShowSpeed promptly responded by stating:

"No, hell naw! Never."

Rio Ferdinand concluded the call by jokingly stating that he would speak to his people at FIFA to make the song official. It should be noted that following their Facetime call, the official Twitter handle of FIFA responded to IShowSpeed's tweet promoting his song. They said:

"How is this real life?" - Fans react to the interaction

It's fair to say that IShowSpeed is popping off in streaming. He is routinely in the news for one reason or another, as his fanbase has slowly expanded. With Darren in the UK after some time, many streamers are likely planning a collaboration. Fernandes was among the first of many.

Reacting to their Facetime call, fans said:

Diabloh @lifeofcela @SpeedUpdates1 @rioferdy5 He really talked to his people in fifa @SpeedUpdates1 @rioferdy5 He really talked to his people in fifa

ling @9StrikingViking @sportbible @ishowspeedsui @rioferdy5 I speak for all football fans when I say speed should start in the WC over Ronaldo @sportbible @ishowspeedsui @rioferdy5 I speak for all football fans when I say speed should start in the WC over Ronaldo 😤 https://t.co/Yx8zDI4WyJ

IShowSpeed was at Old Trafford yesterday. Unfortunately, for the streamer, Ronaldo was not in the matchday squad after falling ill, which meant the streamer missed the chance to meet his long-time idol.

However, given that Darren shared pictures from the sidelines, fans can assume that he got to interact with other squad members.

