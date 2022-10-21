5 things you probably didn’t know about IShowSpeed

Popular American streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has quickly become a household name within the streaming community. More so with YouTube fans, and of late even in the footballing scene (yes, the European one).

While he started streaming on YouTube in 2018, the teenager has quickly risen up the ranks to accumulate millions of subscribers in the past couple of years.

At the time of writing, Darren has amassed over 12.2 million subscribers on his main channel, coupled with an additional 3.3 million and 844K on his second and third channels.

Although his life is well documented, with several videos already made about him, there are some fans who may not be aware of minor details about his life. This listicle will look into five such pieces of information that the public may be unaware of.

5 IShowSpeed details that may be unknown

1) He lives with his mother

Although IShowSpeed has never shown his mother on stream, her voice can be heard in a few of his livestreams, indicating that he lives with her. Additionally, he also has a younger brother who has appeared in front of the camera a handful of times, who also lives in his house.

Another member that may be present in his house is his grandmother. The streamer was seen calling his grandma a couple of times while streaming. For example, in one stream, he called her to learn how to turn on the hot water in his bathroom, indicating that she might be a resident as well.

2) He has a Messi tattoo

Yes, the self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo fan boy has a Messi-themed tattoo (permanent one) on his wrists. Earlier this year, IShowSpeed was seen visiting a tattoo parlor to get inked blindfolded. He urged the artist to give him a tattoo of whatever was suggested in his chat. Unsurprisingly, his fans had brought up Lionel Messi's name.

Upon realizing that Messi's name and kit number had been etched onto his wrist forever, the YouTuber lost the plot and broke down. It is most likely that he acquired the tattoo just for the sake of making content.

3) NBA streamer before FIFA

As stated earlier, IShowSpeed has recently taken a liking towards football, particularly Cristiano Ronaldo. This has led to him making several streams where he is seen playing popular FIFA games. However, before he was into football (or, soccer as Americans would call it), Darren was more inclined into making streams involving NBA.

Although he still talks about basketball every now and then, and has even tried the latest NBA 2K23, his go-to sport is very much football at the moment. He even featured in the recently concluded Sidemen Charity Football Match that took place in London.

4) The real reason he got a perma ban from Twitch

While primarily a YouTuber, IShowSpeed also had a Twitch account. Even though he was not a regular there, he was, however, a participant in Adin Ross' dating streams on Twitch. In one of those, the 17-year-old was seen making a s*xually suggestive and violent remark to one of the female participants.

Following that, Twitch decided to permanently ban him from their website. Since the platform doesn't allow banned streamers to appear on other streams either, his interaction with Adin Ross has become heavily limited on camera.

5) Accidentally becoming the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan

It is clear from Darren's streams that his knowledge of football is heavily limited due to his lack of exposure to the game. However, in 2021, a superchat asked him about his favorite football team. Misinterpretating the question, Darren cried out "Cristuh Ronaldo suii." The clip subsequently went viral all over the internet.

A few months following that, IShowSpeed was making videos featuring the likes of Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga and Ronaldo's son (facetimed them on both occasions).

