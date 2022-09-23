“This man is just pure trash” - KSI trolls IShowSpeed’s football ability ahead of Sidemen charity match

English YouTube star JJ "KSI" took a swipe at fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" for his footballing skills on September 23. The latter is presently in London and is due to participate in the upcoming Sidemen charity football match. While in the city, IShowSpeed was seen testing his abilities on the ball with a group of fans.

The Ohio-born streamer has been practicing the sport ever since he took an interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it is fair to say that Darren is yet to perfect his skills due to his new acquaintance with the game. Reacting to Darren's practice footage, KSI said:

“This man is just pure trash”

ksi @KSI . Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers 😂😂. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday https://t.co/XEoD36Nqpr

IShowSpeed hits back at KSI, says the latter is "too slow" for playing "CM"

With both the teams' (Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars) squad list released, IShowSpeed is expected to feature for YouTube All-Stars from the start. According to a predicted line-up given by Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter", the American will play in the right-wing position, similar to his favorite football player, Cristiano Ronaldo, who used to play on the right flank in his early days.

Ahead of tomorrow's match, Darren was seen practicing by taking on a fan in a 1v1 battle on the astroturf. However, much to his annoyance, the youngster went on to miss the gaping goal. After KSI decided to deride the streamer for his comical miss, IShowSpeed responded by saying:

"mind u guys this is the tw*t whose talking they should put u at RB, too slow fro CM"

IShowSpeed lashes out at KSI (Image via Sportskeeda)

Darren's reply was a dig at KSI's football skills, saying his team would rather play him in a defensive right-back position than in central midfield as he's "too slow" for that position.

Before reacting to the TikTok video of IShowSpeed playing football, the British YouTuber made a tweet stating his intentions to outshine the former on the pitch. He said:

ksi @KSI My goal is to make sure Speed has a terrible time playing against me My goal is to make sure Speed has a terrible time playing against me

The Sidemen charity match will take place on September 24 at 3 PM at The Valley, which is the home ground of Charlton Athletic F.C. The event will also feature other influencers such as MrBeast, JiDion, GeorgeNotFound, and Karl Jacobs.

Fans react to the tweet

Numerous fans shared their reaction to KSI's take on Darren's abysmal footballing abilities. This isn't the first time the duo have taken a dig at each other, as they have shared a comical rivalry over the past few months. Viewers are excited at the possibility of the pair getting the opportunity to create content together.

Here are some of the reactions:

Specsavers @Specsavers @KSI That finish should be in one of our adverts @KSI That finish should be in one of our adverts

Janty @CFC_Janty @KSI KSI treating this match like a World Cup Final @KSI KSI treating this match like a World Cup Final 😭😭

liam @rogerssliam @KSI one of you please recreate this tackle on one of the minecraft boys @KSI one of you please recreate this tackle on one of the minecraft boys https://t.co/U249VnPQvy

Elchapo @Elchapo996 @KSI Speed gonna throw hands half way through the match Lmao @KSI Speed gonna throw hands half way through the match Lmao

IShowSpeed is currently suspended from posting on his YouTube channel after receiving a second strike for violating the platform's Terms of Service. He is expected to be away from streaming for another couple of weeks. Darren had previously received a strike for showing nudity on stream back in August.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far