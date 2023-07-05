5 most viral moments from popular Twitch streamers' special July 4 live streams

YouTube and Twitch streamers typically organize special streams to commemorate the Fourth of July, often featuring vibrant firework displays as a prominent component. The captivating visuals and the streamers' enthusiastic commentary adds an extra layer of excitement, making it a memorable experience for those who tune in. Certain streams stand out each year, and 2023 was no different when it came to celebrating American Independence Day.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at five streamers who brought their unique flair to commemorate this special occasion.

5 Twitch Streamers and how they celebrated the 4th of July

1) Kai Cenat and AMP Members

Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 @Kaimafiaupdates

AMP War going Crazy Homemade RPG is CrazyAMP War going Crazy Homemade RPG is Crazy😭😭AMP War going Crazy🔥 https://t.co/TjEM7P6kLD

The first streamer on the list is Kai Cenat and his fellow housemates, collectively known as the AMP members. Dubbed the "AMP War," the members engaged in a friendly competition, attempting to outdo the other by launching firecrackers at each other during the stream.

For example, there was a standout moment when Kai unveiled a life-sized RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade), emitting sparks of fireworks. On another occasion, one streamer hurled firecrackers in the direction of fellow streamers, causing further chaos.

While this act activated the fire alarms, the entire shenanigan did not cause any official inquiries.

2) IShowSpeed

While not technically a Twitch streamer, this list would be incomplete without including Darren "IShowSpeed." His Fourth of July stream was equally chaotic as he celebrated the occasion with his family.

However, the most memorable moment from his stream was when he made another daring attempt to light a Pikachu-themed firework inside his brother's room. This was reminiscent of last year's debacle when he performed a similar act, resulting in the fire department being called.

Fortunately, on this occasion, safety measures were taken, and he attempted to perform the stunt in the presence of his family, unlike last year's solo act in his bedroom.

3) xQc and Texas-streamers

The list also features the Kick's newest acquisition, Felix "xQc," who streamed alongside other Texas-based Twitch streamers, including OTK's Zack "Asmongold," Nick "Nmplol," and Tim "EsfandTV," among others.

The stream took a comical turn when the Canadian streamer attempted to jump over an already-lit firework. The firecracker unexpectedly flared harder as soon as he jumped, causing the sparks to strike him. Luckily, he emerged unharmed from the mishap.

4) ExtraEmily and Cinna

Another OTK member and Twitch streamer, Emily "ExtraEmily," also streamed on the Fourth of July, performing a particularly unusual stunt. During the stream, she invited fellow creator Cinna to participate in a unique activity, wrapping Emily in bubble wrap.

Then, Emily attempted to float face-up on a pool at her residence. More interestingly, a laughable moment ensued when Cinna attempted to ride the bubble-wrapped Emily. The bubble wrap and Cinna's attempt to balance on it resulted in a hilarious and entertaining scene.

5) iDubbbz

American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ian "iDubbbz" has been hosting a 24-hour charity stream to celebrate the Fourth of July and raise funds for the Critical Role Foundation.

Recently, he revealed that Creator Clash 2 resulted in a significant loss, meaning he could not fulfill his promised payments or donations to the designated charities. This stream serves as an effort to rectify the situation and make amends for the previous shortfall.

For those wondering, iDubbbz's goal for the charity stream is to raise $250,000. As of now, he has already managed to accumulate over $78,000, showcasing the generous support from his dedicated viewers.

Poll : 0 votes