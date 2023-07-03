Creator Clash 2 lost about $250,000 despite being a fun event, announces iDubbbz in recent video

In his latest YouTube video, Ian "iDubbbz" announced that Creator Clash 2, which he hosted earlier this year, not only failed to break even but lost about a quarter of a million dollars. The second iteration of the boxing event featured a number of popular streamers and content creators. However, it apparently failed to recoup its investment.

For those wondering why this is bad news, iDubbbz explained that while Creator Clash 2 was supposed to be for charity, it can only achieve its aim if it makes money.

Considering that the organizers have lost about $250,000, the situation is not at all what they had considered. In fact, they didn't even reach the target set by last year's event.

In the video, iDubbbz said:

"I foolishly thought that the success of last year would... should be a minimum, you know? A minimum for what we are able to do this year, and that wasn't true..."

"I feel a lot of shame": iDubbbz apologizes to viewers and fellow participants of Creator Clash 2, brings up piracy and other expenses in video

Unlike many events hosted by streamers and YouTubers, Creator Clash 2 was pay-per-view, designed to let fans from all over the world tune in with the promise that any proceeds from it would go to a charity of the participant's choice. The organizers, however, seemed to have overestimated the number of people who would legally tune in.

iDubbbz revealed in his video titled The Harsh Reality of Creator Clash 2 that only about 50,000 people watched the stream live on the pay-per-view mode. The YouTuber clearly thought that the event would attract more people than last time, but the viewership was cut in half.

He said:

"I thought okay you know we're we're bringing on more Talent we're bringing on more creators that should translate to more pay-per-view buys. This is our second time doing the event, so more people are going to know about it. So, I thought that would translate to pay-per-view buys but we did half as well as we did the first year. 50,000 compared to 100,000 the first year."

iDubbbz wholeheartedly apologized to the viewers, explaining how ashamed he felt about the whole affair.

"I was wrong and I feel a lot of shame because a lot of people were trusting me and trusting our team to you know protect the event and protect the charities and protect just the whole thing. It feels particularly bad because this isn't like a regular business where it's all a personal loss and I can just be like, 'Oh okay, I suck at business.' And I walk away from it."

iDubbbz then revealed that while only 50K individuals paid to watch Creator Clash 2 through the pay-per-view model, millions of people were watching pirated livestreams on other websites, leading to a big loss in revenue. He said:

"Amongst the 800 pirated streaming sites there were between 1.3 and 3 million viewers."

The YouTuber wondered whether making the stream free would have been a better idea. He also revealed that this year's expenses were significantly higher than the first Creator Clash, making it harder to break even.

To rectify the mistake, iDubbbz said he would be uploading the whole Creator Clash 2 stream on YouTube for free and have a fundraiser to raise money for charity. Per its description, the stream will be up on July 4, 2023.

