Creator Clash 2: Date, livestream link, and everything else you need to know about the influencer boxing event

After the success of the first Creator Clash in May 2022, the highly anticipated event is set to return for a second time on April 15, 2023, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The event promises to be even bigger and better, with a lineup of popular celebrities from various social media platforms.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups is between iDubbbz and YouTuber Alex Wassabi, who are set to face off in the main event.

Where can viewers watch the Creator Clash 2?

Purchasing a ticket to the Creator Clash 2 grants attendees access to the event and the option to replay the event for up to 48 hours after it has ended.

For those unable to attend the Creator Clash 2 in person, there is still a way to catch all the action. The event will be available to stream live via Moment, a pay-per-view service enabling viewers to watch from their homes.

This means that fans worldwide can tune in to watch their favorite internet personalities compete in various exciting challenges and competitions.

How much will the tickets cost?

The Creator Clash event will offer pay-per-view tickets, allowing fans from around the globe to purchase access to the event. These tickets will be available for purchase starting January 27th at 10 am EST, allowing viewers to watch the event from any location.

For fans eager to witness the Creator Clash event live, tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The ticket cost varies depending on the seating arrangement, ranging from $30 to $250.

Who will feature in the boxing lineup?

The fight card for the upcoming event has now been confirmed, and fans can expect to witness a range of exciting matchups featuring popular internet personalities. Here is a rundown of the official bouts that have been announced so far:

Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha vs Alex Wassabi (Main Event)

Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) vs Former WWE Star John Hennigan

Fitz (GoodGuyFitz) vs Ididathing

Froggy Fresh vs Chris Ray Gun

Marisha Ray (Critical Role) vs Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)

Myth (Myth_YT) vs Hundar (MuscleParty)

Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) vs Jarvis Johnson

Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) vs RIPMika

CrankGameplays vs Leonhart

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) vs AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Jaelaray vs Abelina Sabrina

Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) vs Dakota Olave

What charities will the event donate to?

Last year's event raised over a million dollars for charity, making it a fun spectacle and a philanthropic success. This year is not only an opportunity for internet personalities to showcase their fighting skills but also a chance to give back to those in need.

The event has announced that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to various charities, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the AbleGamers charity, the American Kidney Fund, Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation, Kids Cancer Foundation, and many others.

With an exciting lineup of fights, a diverse range of charitable causes, and a star-studded team of hosts and commentators, the Creator Clash promises to be a must-see event for fans of internet culture.

Popular creators such as MoistCr1tikal and Wade Plemons will provide expert commentary throughout the night, while Markiplier and Jacksepticeye will bring their trademark humor and energy to their roles as hosts.

