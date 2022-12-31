MoistCr1TiKaL claims his YouTube channel was "hit extremely hard" by a new no-swearing policy

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" gave his take on a new YouTube policy that de-monetizes videos that include any profane words or phrases within the first 8 to 15 seconds.

YouTube has blacklisted the use of multiple swear-worthy words in the opening seconds of any video, except "hell," "damn," and "a*s." After a slew of critical comments from the YouTube community, Charlie took to his channel, which has over 11.9 million subscribers, to state that he was also a victim of the strict policy. He declared:

"I'll let it be known right away here that yes my channel has been hit extremely hard by this new Shadow policy that they've slid into the equation."

'No swearing in the first 8 seconds' - YouTube's latest policy leaves MoistCr1TiKaL frustrated

Several creators, including MoistCr1TiKaL, have been hit by YouTube's latest 'no swearing' policy. Describing the latest update, which prohibits the use of expletives in the first 8-15 seconds of any upload, MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"The policy is, if you say any swear word or anything less than proper in the first eight seconds of a video, you instantly get demonetized for it no matter what. There is no wiggle room. If you say anything, that's not squeaky clean Weenie Hut Junior and you let that rip in the first 8 to 15 seconds of that video, well you're just getting blasted."

He continued:

"It's just very confusing what's actually triggering this new demonetization wave that's sweeping through like a plague."

RTGame Daniel @RTGameCrowd I have received another email from YouTube confirming they will not be restoring the status of any of my content or removing the age restrictions on my content. I feel completely let down by @TeamYouTube . I'm absolutely devastated I have received another email from YouTube confirming they will not be restoring the status of any of my content or removing the age restrictions on my content. I feel completely let down by @TeamYouTube. I'm absolutely devastated

RTGame Daniel @RTGameCrowd The offending content violates their change in policies only recently, which they will now retroactively apply to everyone. If you have played a mature game, your content will be age restricted in future to follow these policies. This is a death knell for so many creators futures The offending content violates their change in policies only recently, which they will now retroactively apply to everyone. If you have played a mature game, your content will be age restricted in future to follow these policies. This is a death knell for so many creators futures

RTGame Daniel @RTGameCrowd I genuinely cannot believe this. This is an appalling lack of communication. In an email from a YouTube rep I was also supplied with exact timestamps for my offending content. This was only communicated because I tweeted and generated enough outrage. It is otherwise not told I genuinely cannot believe this. This is an appalling lack of communication. In an email from a YouTube rep I was also supplied with exact timestamps for my offending content. This was only communicated because I tweeted and generated enough outrage. It is otherwise not told

He then provided an instance of RTGame, who is not a creator known for abundantly using profane words. Yet, he has become a victim of YouTube's new policy. Charlie reflected:

"It doesn't really make a whole lot of sense. It's not as clear as these rules seem to think that it is."

He also revealed that older videos are punishable due to the update, which, by MoistCr1TiKaL's admission, has de-monetized half of his uploads.

YouTube community critical over the platform's 'no swearing' policy

Fans were equally bemused at the sight of the new policy, which many consider obtuse. Twitter users were the first to respond to the change. Many called out the platform for not communicating the changes to them. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Chris Ray Gun @ChrisRGun YouTube's enforcing a new 2023 policy that demonetizes any video with swearing in the first 8 seconds.



Anyways, been nice knowing ya. YouTube's enforcing a new 2023 policy that demonetizes any video with swearing in the first 8 seconds.Anyways, been nice knowing ya.

gabi belle 👽 @itsgabibelle unfortunately due to the new twitter policy i totally can't promote my new video on ancient aliens :/ so sad i can't say that i have a new video on youtube up right now! really bad policy to say i can't promote my new video on youtube! unfortunately due to the new twitter policy i totally can't promote my new video on ancient aliens :/ so sad i can't say that i have a new video on youtube up right now! really bad policy to say i can't promote my new video on youtube! https://t.co/XZGepwL0Ol

JOKO @ItsJoko YouTube has retroactively changed their swearing policy



If you swear within the first 15 seconds of a video it is gonna get flagged regardless of when it was uploaded



Gonna see a lot of people complaining on the timeline over the next month or so YouTube has retroactively changed their swearing policyIf you swear within the first 15 seconds of a video it is gonna get flagged regardless of when it was uploadedGonna see a lot of people complaining on the timeline over the next month or so

UltIMa647 @UltIMa647 Me: I’m going to start actually using YouTube more next year for once!



YouTube: *enacts a new policy change causing videos from several creators between now and several years ago to become demonitized with little to no warning or explanation*



im going to SCREAM Me: I’m going to start actually using YouTube more next year for once!YouTube: *enacts a new policy change causing videos from several creators between now and several years ago to become demonitized with little to no warning or explanation*im going to SCREAM https://t.co/qVcUTAhHPN

Shady @shady_only



YouTube kids exist for a reason and here's the bad news YouTube everyone swears like EVERYONE!



Now everyone has to stop saying bad words besides "damn" and "hell" YouTube making policy more strict and limiting monetization. Has to be the biggest L ever.YouTube kids exist for a reason and here's the bad news YouTube everyone swears like EVERYONE!Now everyone has to stop saying bad words besides "damn" and "hell" YouTube making policy more strict and limiting monetization. Has to be the biggest L ever. YouTube kids exist for a reason and here's the bad news YouTube everyone swears like EVERYONE! Now everyone has to stop saying bad words besides "damn" and "hell" 😂

Infernasu @Infernasu Love when Youtube randomly adds some new policy and with zero communication whatsoever LOL 3/6 of my sekiro videos are demonetized due to this dumb policy LOL Love when Youtube randomly adds some new policy and with zero communication whatsoever LOL 3/6 of my sekiro videos are demonetized due to this dumb policy LOL https://t.co/m8oQoljAwE

Time To Dime @Time_To_Dime CREATORS/EDITORS:



New YouTube policy



For the first SEVEN SECONDS You can not curse AT ALL.



Anything you would consider a curse word don’t say it. Even if you bleep it, the system will pick it up.



SO BE CLEAN FOR THE FIRST 7-15 SECONDS



OR YOU WILL BE DEMONETIZED CREATORS/EDITORS:New YouTube policy For the first SEVEN SECONDS You can not curse AT ALL.Anything you would consider a curse word don’t say it. Even if you bleep it, the system will pick it up.SO BE CLEAN FOR THE FIRST 7-15 SECONDS OR YOU WILL BE DEMONETIZED

Rabbie/Valery @Rabbiet3 Wait, YouTube rolled out a MASSIVE policy change without letting their creators know? Completely gimping their content creators ability to make money off the platform with huge swaths of automated demonetization?! Wait, YouTube rolled out a MASSIVE policy change without letting their creators know? Completely gimping their content creators ability to make money off the platform with huge swaths of automated demonetization?! https://t.co/99fsmECWVp

MisterDisco @MisterDisco_



this policy is going to kill a lot of YouTubers careers if it isn’t adjusted If you’re wondering why people’s videos are getting age restricted, it’s due to a new policy that if you play a game that has violence and swearing it in, YouTube can age restrict the video @TeamYouTube this policy is going to kill a lot of YouTubers careers if it isn’t adjusted If you’re wondering why people’s videos are getting age restricted, it’s due to a new policy that if you play a game that has violence and swearing it in, YouTube can age restrict the video@TeamYouTube this policy is going to kill a lot of YouTubers careers if it isn’t adjusted https://t.co/WC0GFylRDG

Out Of Context RTGame @NoContextRTGame RTGame Daniel @RTGameCrowd I have received another email from YouTube confirming they will not be restoring the status of any of my content or removing the age restrictions on my content. I feel completely let down by @TeamYouTube . I'm absolutely devastated I have received another email from YouTube confirming they will not be restoring the status of any of my content or removing the age restrictions on my content. I feel completely let down by @TeamYouTube. I'm absolutely devastated A bad way to end 2022, but it must be said. I haven't seen anyone else get targeted as much as RT has but if what he said about YouTube's new policy is going to happen, then YouTube will become a worse place because of it. Video games, mature or not, are an essential part (1/2) twitter.com/RTGameCrowd/st… A bad way to end 2022, but it must be said. I haven't seen anyone else get targeted as much as RT has but if what he said about YouTube's new policy is going to happen, then YouTube will become a worse place because of it. Video games, mature or not, are an essential part (1/2) twitter.com/RTGameCrowd/st…

YouTube is yet to announce the policy on their socials officially. Despite the heavy criticism the update has been receiving, the platform has yet to address the situation.

