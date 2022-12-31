MoistCr1TiKaL claims his YouTube channel was "hit extremely hard" by a new no-swearing policy

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" gave his take on a new YouTube policy that de-monetizes videos that include any profane words or phrases within the first 8 to 15 seconds.
YouTube has blacklisted the use of multiple swear-worthy words in the opening seconds of any video, except "hell," "damn," and "a*s." After a slew of critical comments from the YouTube community, Charlie took to his channel, which has over 11.9 million subscribers, to state that he was also a victim of the strict policy. He declared:
"I'll let it be known right away here that yes my channel has been hit extremely hard by this new Shadow policy that they've slid into the equation."
'No swearing in the first 8 seconds' - YouTube's latest policy leaves MoistCr1TiKaL frustrated
Several creators, including MoistCr1TiKaL, have been hit by YouTube's latest 'no swearing' policy. Describing the latest update, which prohibits the use of expletives in the first 8-15 seconds of any upload, MoistCr1TiKaL said:
"The policy is, if you say any swear word or anything less than proper in the first eight seconds of a video, you instantly get demonetized for it no matter what. There is no wiggle room. If you say anything, that's not squeaky clean Weenie Hut Junior and you let that rip in the first 8 to 15 seconds of that video, well you're just getting blasted."
He continued:
"It's just very confusing what's actually triggering this new demonetization wave that's sweeping through like a plague."
He then provided an instance of RTGame, who is not a creator known for abundantly using profane words. Yet, he has become a victim of YouTube's new policy. Charlie reflected:
"It doesn't really make a whole lot of sense. It's not as clear as these rules seem to think that it is."
He also revealed that older videos are punishable due to the update, which, by MoistCr1TiKaL's admission, has de-monetized half of his uploads.
YouTube community critical over the platform's 'no swearing' policy
Fans were equally bemused at the sight of the new policy, which many consider obtuse. Twitter users were the first to respond to the change. Many called out the platform for not communicating the changes to them. Here are some of the relevant reactions:
YouTube is yet to announce the policy on their socials officially. Despite the heavy criticism the update has been receiving, the platform has yet to address the situation.
